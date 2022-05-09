Minority government boosts democracy, Perrottet says, contradicting PM

Loading

The authorities on Saturday released a review into how government grants are handled, which Perrottet commissioned after former premier Gladys Berejiklian’s look at a corruption inquiry reignited controversy over pork-barrelling in marginal seats.

The evaluate mentioned ministers should give written causes for approving taxpayer-funded grants, and all grant packages should be publicly out there on a central web site, together with any document of a minister deviating from the recommendation of public servants.

Perrottet mentioned he would take the suggestions to cupboard, with adjustments to grant-handling processes to be made “as soon as possible”.

“I’m focused on spending government money where it makes a real difference,” Perrottet mentioned.