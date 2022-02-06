Minors still detained in Syria prison attacked by ISIS: UN

The United Nations mentioned on Sunday that minors had been nonetheless being detained in a northeast Syria jail attacked final month by ISIS, calling their situations “precarious.”

International rights teams, together with Save the Children and Human Rights Watch have beforehand mentioned that 700 boys had been within the Ghwayran jail earlier than the January 20 operation.

Aged between 12 and 18, they embrace many who had grownup family members contained in the jail and had been transferred from close by displacement camps housing 1000’s of kids of extremist fighters.

“UNICEF met with some of the children still detained in the Ghwayran detention center,” the UN’s youngster company mentioned in an announcement.

“Despite some of the basic services now in place, the situation of these children is incredibly precarious,” it added, with out specifying what number of minors had been nonetheless detained.

Farhad Shami of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces informed AFP that “hundreds” of minors had been nonetheless being held in Ghwayran, refusing to reveal a precise determine.

“They are being kept in a safe place,” he mentioned

The ISIS jail break try from the Ghwayran jail in Hasakeh metropolis triggered every week of clashes inside and across the Kurdish-run facility, leaving a whole lot useless, earlier than Kurdish-led forces recaptured the jail.

It was the biggest operation in Syria for the reason that group’s territorial defeat in 2019.

UNICEF mentioned it was working to instantly present look after the minors and confirmed that it “is ready to help support a new safe place in the northeast of Syria to take care of the most vulnerable children.”

On Sunday, the SDF mentioned in an announcement that UNICEF was the primary UN company granted permission to go to the jail for the reason that assault.

“The delegation was supplied with info on the standing of [ISIS]-linked youngsters,” the SDF added.

Video footage of the visit posted on social media networks showed around a dozen boys, many covered in blankets, in a prison cell.

Kurdish authorities have repeatedly blamed the international community for failing to support efforts to rehabilitate and repatriate the extremists’ children.

Ghwayran housed at least 3,500 ISIS suspects before last month’s attack.

