Mir Hamza stars as Karachi Kings break losing streak
Hafeez’s 24-ball 33 was the closest a Qalandars participant got here to steering the chase as Kings had their first win in 9 video games
Karachi Kings 149 all out (Babar 39, Zaman 4-16, Rashid 4-17) beat Lahore Qalandars 127 for 9 (Hafeez 33, Hamza 4-27) by 22 runs
There appeared an absence of depth to the Qalandars’ chase proper from the outset, with Fakhar Zaman’s dismissal within the first over setting the tone for what would comply with. A tepid, conservative innings noticed Shaheen Afridi’s males handle simply six boundaries and a six within the first 16 overs, as wickets fell at common intervals to maintain sending the asking price up. Mohammad Hafeez’s 24-ball 33 was the closest a Qalandars participant got here to steering the chase, however there was little assist from the opposite finish and an uncharacteristically disciplined bowling effort from the Kings meant the Qalandars had been being constricted out of the competition.
Harry Brook and David Wiese placed on 55 for the sixth wicket as they tried to drag off a late heist, however they’d been left an excessive amount of to do. It was Hamza who returned to kill the sport off, eradicating each males inside three balls, and a forensically correct ultimate over from Jordan slammed the door shut within the Qalandars’ faces as they limped to 127.
It was right down to a vital little cameo from Lewis Gregory, whose 16-ball 27 acquired the Kings to one thing resembling aggressive, although even that would solely be mentioned with the advantage of hindsight. At the time, it merely appeared his carefree little knock was delaying the inevitable Qalandars’ win, with the house aspect dropping their guard, maybe believing the bowlers had performed their job. However, it meant Babar’s crew took the momentum with them on the change of innings, and by no means fairly let it go.
It won’t imply something within the greater image, however Karachi beating Lahore at all times counts for one thing.
Danyal Rasool is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @Danny61000