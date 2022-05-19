Mirror image or sync level pro: This cat video may leave you confused and amused

You might have heard and even used the time period copycat in some unspecified time in the future. Well, this video represents the time period completely. Shared on Reddit, this video is probably going going to confuse you at first, then deliver a couple of sudden realisation as to what’s occurring in it and finally depart you totally entertained and impressed.

All of 31 seconds lengthy, the video reveals a cat transferring its paws in a rhythmic movement in entrance of what at first seems to be mirror. However, quickly it turns into clear that there is no such thing as a mirror in entrance of the cat. In reality, what you imagine is a mirrored image of the cat is definitely one other cat mimicking the primary’s cat’s actions identically.

“When you realize it’s not a mirror,” reads the caption shared together with the video. Watch the video and see how lengthy it takes you to understand it’s truly two copy cats.

Watch the video beneath:

Within 10 hours of being shared, the video has collected over 19,000 upvotes on Reddit – and nonetheless counting. People have left an entire lot of feedback in regards to the scene captured within the video.

“I took a theater improv class and they made us do these exercise. We couldn’t go as fast as these cats though,” posted a person. “They sync pretty well,” reacted one other. “I didn’t read the title, just watched the video till I was like what, wait a min that’s not a reflection?” commented a 3rd. “I’m still not convinced it’s not a mirror,” wrote a fourth.

What do you need to say about this video?