Miserable return to Inter for Mourinho

Champions Inter Milan have given a sign of intent as they crushed Roma 3-1 to maneuver on high of Serie A and made it a depressing return to San Siro for former coach Jose Mourinho.

Denzel Dumfries, Marcelo Brozovic and Lautaro Martinez scored for Inter earlier than Henrikh Mkhitaryan netted a late comfort on Saturday.

Inter moved a degree above AC Milan, who face a difficult journey to Lazio on Sunday.

It was the third straight match wherein Inter scored three, having achieved so at Spezia final weekend within the league and on Tuesday within the Italian Cup semi-final towards Milan.

Roma’s first loss in 12 league matches left them 5 factors behind fourth-placed Juventus.

It was Mourinho’s first return to Inter as an opposing coach since he left the membership in 2010 after steering them to the treble of the Italian league, Cup and Champions League.

His outdated membership had already crushed his Roma aspect 3-0 within the Italian capital in December.

Roma virtually broke the impasse within the twenty ninth minute however Gianluca Mancini headed a free kick simply broad of the highest proper nook.

Instead, Inter took the lead moments later as Dumfries ran onto a pleasant through-ball from Hakan Calhanoglu and slotted it between the legs of the onrushing Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Inter doubled their lead 5 minutes from halftime with a splendid purpose from Brozovic, who minimize inside and beat Chris Smalling earlier than curling into the highest proper nook.

And the match was all however over seven minutes after the break when Martinez was left unmarked to move in a nook from shut vary.

Despite the scoreline, Mourinho was nonetheless capable of give a small smile and a wave when the Inter followers sang his title within the 72nd minute.

Roma pulled one again when Eldor Shomurodov minimize the ball again for a fierce Mkhitaryan strike into the highest proper nook.

Elsewhere, Luis Muriel scored one and arrange two others as Atalanta bounced again from three straight defeats to win at relegation-threatened Venezia 3-1.

Mario Pasalic netted the opener on the stroke of halftime and Duvan Zapata doubled Atalanta’s lead three minutes after the interval, earlier than Muriel received on the scoresheet within the 63rd.

Domen Crnigoj scored for Venezia late on whereas the house aspect additionally hit the woodwork and had a purpose dominated out for offside.

All three golf equipment within the relegation zone have 22 factors, six lower than Seventeenth-placed Cagliari.