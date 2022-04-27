Miss Rwanda pageant organiser held for sexual assault | News24

A Rwandan magnificence pageant organiser and well-known former musician was arrested on Tuesday over sexual assault accusations, police mentioned.

Dieudonne Ishimwe, popularly generally known as Prince Kid, was taken into custody over alleged “sexual assault related crimes”, the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) mentioned.

The 36-year-old was going through expenses that he allegedly dedicated offences in opposition to former contestants of Miss Rwanda at numerous instances, Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) spokesman Thierry Murangira, advised AFP.

The case might be referred to the prosecution “in due time”, Murangira added.

Ishimwe is the top of Rwanda Inspiration Backup, the corporate behind the annual Miss Rwanda pageant.

His arrest, which trigged a blended response on social media, comes after the organisation introduced final week {that a} former Miss Rwanda had resigned as communications director after 4 years with the corporate.

Miss Rwanda debuted within the international Miss World competitors in 2016, in line with its web site.

It payments itself because the East African nation’s main magnificence pageant.