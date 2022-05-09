Miss Rwanda pageant suspended as organiser faces rape charges | News24

Miss Rwanda has been suspended after its organiser was charged with rape. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Rwanda’s ministry of youth and tradition has suspended the Miss Rwanda pageant.

Pageant organiser Dieudonné Ishimwe faces costs of of rape, soliciting or providing sexual favours, and harassment.

Last yr President Paul Kagame referred to as for harsher penalties for perpetrators of gender-based violence.

The Miss Rwanda magnificence pageant has been suspended after its organiser, Dieudonné Ishimwe, was arrested in late April on allegations of sexual abuse.

In an announcement, Rwanda’s Minister of Youth and Culture, Rosemary Mbabazi, stated: “Based on ongoing investigations by the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) of the CEO of Rwanda Inspiration Backup, over alleged sexual abuse of Miss Rwanda contestants, the Ministry of Youth and Culture informs the general public that the Miss Rwanda beauty pageant has been suspended pending completion of investigations.”

Last Friday, Rwanda Inspiration Backup, the organisation behind the Miss Rwanda magnificence pageant, launched the registration course of for Miss Rwanda 2022 contestants.

Ishimwe, 36, a former musician who glided by the title Prince Kid, faces costs of rape, soliciting or providing sexual favours, and harassment.

It’s alleged that the crimes occurred over a interval spanning a number of years after he had taken over the working of the pageant in 2014.

In Rwanda, rape carried a 15-year most sentence.

Last yr, President Paul Kagame referred to as for harsher penalties for gender-based violence perpetrators.

“We should put all our efforts into fighting these crimes and ensure that it reduces significantly. The authors of this crime, their accomplices, and those that protect them should face tough punishment. It must be made costly for anyone who attempts to do that,” he instructed stakeholders within the justice sector through the launch of the 2021/2022 judicial yr.

