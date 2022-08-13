Miss South Africa 2022 finale kicks off with glitzy red carpet | Channel

Update: 19:15

The prime 10 finalists stun of their Thabooty’s sponsored swimsuits.

The Miss South Africa 2022 finale is formally below approach.

Tune in to observe reigning Miss South Africa 2021 and Miss Supranational 2022, Lalela Mswane, crown her successor through the dwell occasion at Sun International’s SunWager Arena at Time Square, on M-Net (DStv 101) and the Miss SA app.

Saturday’s pageant, which guarantees to be a “dazzling and entertainment-packed” present, kicked off with a glitzy red-carpet opening.

South Africa’s best walked the purple carpet, together with the all-female judging panel within the pageant.

Former South African Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela; reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandu of India; former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi; former Miss World Rolene Strauss; award-winning investigative journalist Devi Sankaree Govender; Miss South Africa 1990 Suzette van der Merwe and actor, businesswoman, radio presenter, and TV persona Thando Thabethe will determine who this yr’s pageant queen shall be.

Also posing on the purple carpet was Miss SA afterparty host and pageant sponsor Bonang Matheba; performers Nadia Nakai and Boity Thulo, Miss Supranational 2022 Lalela Mswane and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu.

SEE PICS AND VIDEOS HERE:

Stay tuned to Channel24 for dwell updates on the Miss South Africa 2022 finale.