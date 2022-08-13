Miss South Africa 2022: Where to watch and everything to know | Channel

Miss South Africa 2022 will likely be topped on Saturday, 13 August.

Her crowning will happen at Sun International’s flagship venue, the SunWager Arena at Time Square in Pretoria.

The winner will take over the crown from the reigning Miss South Africa 2021 and Miss Supranational 2022 Lalela Mswane.

The Miss South Africa 2022 pageant crowning, which guarantees to be a “dazzling and entertainment-packed” present, just some hours away, listed here are all the main points it is advisable to know so you do not miss out on the motion.

THE FINALISTS:

The top 10 girls vying for the coveted title of Miss South Africa 2022 are Anarzade Omar, Ayanda Thabethe, Itumeleng Parage, Keaoleboga Nkashe, Lebogang Mahlangu, Luvé Meyer, Luyanda Zuma, Ndavi Nokeri, Pearl Ntshehi, and Tasmyn Jack.

Nokeri, hailing from Limpopo, is the winner of the People’s Vote.

The finalists characterize a complete of 5 provinces – Gauteng has 4 with two from Tshwane, one from Soweto and Crown Gardens, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Province every have two, whereas Limpopo and the North West have one finalist every.

WHERE TO WATCH:

Reigning Miss South Africa 2021 and Miss Supranational 2022, Lalela Mswane will crown her successor throughout a reside occasion at Sun International’s SunWager Arena at Time Square on Saturday. The occasion may even be broadcast reside from 18:30 on M-Net (DStv 101), Mzansi Magic (DStv 161), and the Miss South Africa app.

TICKETS:

Tickets for the highly-anticipated finale could be purchased by the Miss South Africa app and web site in addition to Ticketmaster.

General entry tickets value from R250 to R450, whereas VIP tickets are R1 500 and embody a glamourous red-carpet and pre-event celebration.

ENTERTAINMENT:

In line with the pageant’s ‘Go Big or Go Home’ motto, the leisure for the night consists of performances from award-winning rappers Nadia Nakai and Rouge, multi-award-winning performer Makhadzi, businesswoman, actor, and actuality TV star Boity, and DJ and producer Heavy Okay.The star-studded line-up additionally features a efficiency from Lloyiso, who made headlines when he carried out at Brooklyn Beckham’s marriage ceremony earlier this yr.

HOST AND JUDGING PANEL:

This yr’s Miss South Africa pageant host is multi-award-winning broadcaster Anele Mdoda.The all-female judging panel within the pageant consists of former South African Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela, reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandu of India, former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, former Miss World Rolene Strauss, award-winning investigative journalist Devi Sankaree Govender, businesswoman, Miss South Africa 1990 Suzette van der Merwe and actor, businesswoman, radio presenter, and TV character Thando Thabethe.

PRIZES:

The winner of Miss South Africa 2022 will obtain a bundle of prizes and sponsorships valued at greater than a whopping R3 million when she takes over the crown.She will acquire R1 million, in money, from the Miss South African organisation and a serviced apartment at the prestigious Ellipse Waterfall – developed by Tricold and Attacq throughout her reign. The condo, situated within the coronary heart of Waterfall City, comes totally furnished by Superbalist, homeware from Woolworths, and blinds by Galaxy Blinds.

Miss South Africa 2022 may even get to drive a Mercedes Benz C-Class Sedan for her year-long reign.The Miss South Africa runner-up may even obtain a R150 000 money prize.

THE AFTER PARTY:

VIP ticket-holders can look ahead to the official Miss South Africa 2022 afterparty hosted in collaboration with the organisation’s celebratory accomplice House of BNG.

The leisure line-up on the after get together consists of performances from DJs comparable to Olwee, Pinky Girl, Thuli P, and Kelvin Momo.