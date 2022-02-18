Missed handshake at Africa summit has awkward Sofagate echo

It (practically) occurred once more. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was left within the awkward place of just about being ignored by a dignitary attending the EU’s flagship Africa summit.

The incident, by which Ugandan Foreign Minister Jeje Odongo appeared to stroll previous von der Leyen with solely a slight acknowledgment and no handshake at a photograph op, had uncomfortable parallels with a diplomatic protocol breach in Turkey final 12 months that got here to be often called “Sofagate.”

On that event, European Council President Charles Michel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had been seated subsequent to one another in grand chairs whereas von der Leyen was relegated to a settee. “It happened because I am a woman,” von der Leyen said later. Michel conceded he might have made a mistake and regretted the situation.

At the Africa summit meet and greet, Odongo bypassed von der Leyen earlier than shaking the palms of Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron. He then took his place between von der Leyen and Michel for a bunch photograph.

This time, the fake pas was partially averted when Macron stepped in and indicated to Odongo that he might want to greet the Commission president.