Missile strike on Iraq’s Erbil creates risk for Iran talks: France





France’s overseas ministry mentioned on Sunday {that a} ballistic missile strike on Iraq’s northern Kurdish regional capital of Erbil threatened efforts to conclude nuclear talks with Iran.

The strike, for which Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has claimed accountability, additionally threatened stability in Iraq and the broader area, the overseas ministry’s spokesperson mentioned in an announcement, reiterating that there was urgency to conclude the nuclear negotiations with Iran.

