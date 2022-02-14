Missing Afghan women activists released: UN
Four ladies activists in Afghanistan have been launched by the
nation’s “de facto authorities” after going lacking weeks in the past, the
United Nations has stated, Trend experiences citing Al Jazeera.
Since storming again to energy in August, the Taliban have cracked
down on dissent by forcefully dispersing ladies’s rallies, detaining
critics and infrequently beating native journalists masking unsanctioned
protests.
Tamana Zaryabi Paryani, Parwana Ibrahimkhel, Zahra Mohammadi and
Mursal Ayar went lacking after taking part in an anti-Taliban
rally, however Afghanistan’s new rulers – whose authorities remains to be not
recognised by any nation – had persistently denied detaining
them.
“After a protracted interval of uncertainty about their whereabouts and
security, the 4 ‘disappeared’ Afghan ladies activists, in addition to
their kinfolk who additionally went lacking, have all been launched by
the de facto authorities,” the United Nations Assistance Mission in
Afghanistan (UNAMA) stated on Twitter on Sunday.
AFP reported the discharge of Ibrahimkhel on Friday. She went
lacking together with Paryani on January 19, days after participating in
a rally in Kabul calling for ladies’s proper to work and
training.
Weeks later, Mohammadi and Ayar went lacking. Some kinfolk of
the 4 ladies protesters had additionally gone lacking.
Shortly earlier than she disappeared, footage of Paryani was shared on
social media exhibiting her in misery, warning of Taliban fighters
at her door.