Missing conwoman’s cars sold for $360k

Two luxurious automobiles belonging to lacking Sydney conwoman Melissa Caddick have bought at public sale, with greater than $360,000 in proceeds to go in direction of reimbursing defrauded buyers.

Insolvency agency Jones Partners has confirmed that the 2 automobiles owned by Ms Caddick’s firm Mailver Pty Ltd, a 2016 Audi R8 V10 and 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45, had been bought in Pickles’ first luxurious automobile public sale for the yr on Monday evening for $295,000 and $66,250.

“There was significant interest in both vehicles, particularly the Audi R8 and we are pleased with the prices achieved,” Jones Partners principal Bruce Gleeson mentioned in a press release.

“Today, we will also be sending our statutory creditors report for Maliver to investors and other stakeholders whereby we will be holding a creditors meeting on March 15, 2022 to discuss the status of the liquidation generally and other potential recoveries.”

There are additionally plans to dump Ms Caddick’s Dover Heights residence and one other property.

“Regarding the sale of the Caddick receivership property, as recently foreshadowed, we have filed an application and other documents with the Federal Court of Australia whereby the matter is listed for directions on February 24, 2022 to advance our position regarding the sale of assets such as the share portfolios and real estate,” Mr Gleeson mentioned.

The Sydney businesswoman disappeared in November 2020 shortly after her residence was raided by the Australian Federal Police as a part of an Australian Securities and Investments Commission investigation into her and her enterprise.

She has not been seen since, though her decomposed foot, nonetheless encased in an Asics working shoe, was found on Bournda Beach close to Tathra a yr in the past.

A discover posted by the public sale agency Pickles earlier this month mentioned the automobiles could be bought beneath directions from the accountants in command of the liquidation of Maliver Pty Ltd.

The Audi is a supercar that may have price about $400,000 new.

It’s the identical kind of journey that was featured in Marvel’s Iron Man motion pictures as pushed by Tony Stark.

The Mercedes is a efficiency automotive that may have price about $100,000 when it was new.

“This is an important step in commencing the asset realisation process in the liquidation and we are also advancing other efforts, including recovering potential tax refunds as part of the liquidation,” mentioned Mr Gleeson mentioned on the time.

Mr Gleeson has beforehand informed reporters that it appeared Ms Caddick had tricked buyers into giving her cash that she used to reside an extravagant way of life.

She was “meticulous and systematic” in the way in which she “lured” buyers into handing over cash, typically their life financial savings, he mentioned in February 2021.

“The way that she continually represented to investors that their investments were safe, that their investments were increasing in value,” he mentioned.

“All the investors believed that all was going well, but nothing could obviously be further from the truth.”