The physique of a person who drowned was present in a public pool two days after lifeguards and household began trying to find him.

The thriller has left the household and the lifeguard who looked for him devastated.

The Breede Valley Municipality says it is going to assist with the investigation into what could have occurred.

A Worcester household’s journey to the native pool to chill off throughout Saturday’s heatwave changed into a three-day nightmare when certainly one of their celebration went lacking, and his physique was discovered within the pool two days later.

The Breede Valley Municipality stated the household visited the De La Bat avenue pool in Worcester on Saturday, however they may not discover the person at closing time.

They requested lifeguards if he was nonetheless there, they usually set about trying to find him, with the lifeguard diving into the pool too to see if he could also be underwater.

“Unfortunately, the search did not yield any positive leads. Subsequently, the family returned home to continue the search for the deceased, whilst the staff continued to carry out their duties of cleaning the pool, cleaning the premises and preparing it for operations the following day,” the municipality stated.

The household returned on Sunday and requested them to recheck the premises.

The lifeguards additionally checked the five-metre deep-end, however discovered no proof of drowning or sight of the lacking man. They informed the household to report the state of affairs to the police.

The household went to the Zwelethemba satellite tv for pc police station on Sunday to report him lacking.

When the pool closed for the day, employees once more cleared up for the following day and cleaned the pool.

On Monday morning, the caretaker of the pool was informed by a common employee that there was a physique within the pool.

“The body was removed from the pool and was later, unfortunately, positively identified as the missing person in question,” the municipality stated.

The municipality stated that not solely was the household traumatised, however the employees was additionally shocked, and felt they adopted all protocols.

“The said lifeguard is one of the best within the municipal region with 12 years of experience at this particular pool. The supervisor on duty also boasts 15 years of experience. Coupled to this, the municipality takes great pride in its safety record at its swimming pools, having only recorded one fatality in the past 10 years.

“However, the municipality strives to completely forestall fatalities as a complete, subsequently, reiterating absolutely the shock and unhappiness upon figuring out the deceased.”

The municipality said it would support investigations into what happened and was, for now, withholding the family’s details for their privacy.

