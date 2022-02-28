‘Missing’: ScoMo slammed on women

Aussie ladies surveyed by a union say life is changing into tougher and their job safety has worsened beneath Scott Morrison’s authorities.

Australian ladies say their job safety has worsened and the price of dwelling has turn into extra unaffordable beneath the Morrison authorities as they proceed to be paid much less on common than males.

More than three in 4 ladies surveyed by the Australian Council of Trade Unions mentioned the price of dwelling had elevated previously 12 months, in contrast with 67 per cent of males.

Of the 3000 folks surveyed, 55 per cent of the ladies mentioned their job safety had worsened over the identical interval in contrast with 45 per cent of the boys.

The ACTU will on Tuesday launch its ballot to coincide with the publication of a report that scrutinises Scott Morrison’s monitor document of supporting ladies.

A authorities spokesperson mentioned ladies’s employment was recovering strongly, with extra Australian ladies employed in December 2021 than in March 2020, previous to the pandemic.

“Women’s wage growth has also increased for full-time employed women by 20.3 per cent over the last 5 years, outpacing the 15.4 per cent growth in full-time men’s earnings,” they added.

“The Morrison Government drove down the gender pay gap to its lowest level on record to 13.4 per cent in the six months to November 2020.

“The gap currently sits at 13.8 per cent which is 4 percentage points lower than we inherited from Labor in 2013.”

The union additionally accused the Prime Minister of “going missing” by not doing sufficient to enhance ladies’s working circumstances, security and job safety.

Its report says ladies are nonetheless shouldering nearly all of caring tasks and are extra seemingly than males to be in part-time, informal and different types of insecure work.

Women make up 61 per cent of employees who depend on awards or minimal wages and earn on common $483.30 much less per week than a person, in line with ABS knowledge analysed for the report.

The report calls on the federal authorities to do extra to deal with sexual and household violence, noting that girls have a two in three likelihood of experiencing sexual harassment within the office.

There remains to be no assured proper to paid household and home violence depart, regardless of a spike in reported incidents in the course of the pandemic, the report says.

ACTU president Michele O’Neil claims progress for working ladies has “stalled” and in some instances “gone backwards” since Mr Morrison took workplace in 2018.

Her union is looking on the federal authorities to control the “overuse” of informal employment, enhance the minimal wage and to introduce free and accessible early childhood schooling and care.

“And while the Morrison government refuses to ensure that super is paid on parental leave or regulate the underpayment of women dominated workforces the superannuation gap has continued to grow,” Ms O’Neil mentioned.

“The gap now results in women retiring with half the super of men and older women becoming the fastest growing homeless demographic.”

Ms O’Neil has additionally known as on the Morrison authorities to implement all of the suggestions of the Respect@Work report.

The authorities final 12 months agreed to some however not the entire suggestions stemming from the most important evaluate, which was performed by the Australian Human Rights Commission.

Business teams welcomed the legislated adjustments, however unions have known as for stronger measures comparable to a optimistic obligation on employers to stop sexual harassment.