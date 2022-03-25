Missing Tasmanian girl found safe and well by rescuers

Earlier on Friday, Tasmania Police Inspector Gavin Hallett mentioned rescuers would get “on their hands and knees” to comb the world and wouldn’t cease till the lady was discovered.

He mentioned there was an opportunity the four-year-old may very well be injured and confused, and wouldn’t method rescuers, however situations had been nonetheless conducive to discovering her alive and effectively.

“She’s a happy, healthy four-year-old … there are no medical issues, so we still hold a lot of hope that we’ll find Shayla alive and well,” he mentioned.

“She’ll be confused, she could be scared, she won’t approach us, so that’s where our concerns are.”