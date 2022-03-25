Missing Tasmanian girl found safe and well by rescuers
Earlier on Friday, Tasmania Police Inspector Gavin Hallett mentioned rescuers would get “on their hands and knees” to comb the world and wouldn’t cease till the lady was discovered.
He mentioned there was an opportunity the four-year-old may very well be injured and confused, and wouldn’t method rescuers, however situations had been nonetheless conducive to discovering her alive and effectively.
“She’s a happy, healthy four-year-old … there are no medical issues, so we still hold a lot of hope that we’ll find Shayla alive and well,” he mentioned.
“She’ll be confused, she could be scared, she won’t approach us, so that’s where our concerns are.”
Police searched a number of houses and interviewed various locals about Shayla’s whereabouts however didn’t obtain any real leads.
“There’s been nothing through that investigative process which has drawn us to suspicious activity this time, so there’s no person of interest at this stage,” he mentioned.
Inspector Hallett beforehand described Shayla as “very healthy and happy young child” who loved taking part in hide-and-seek.
“There have been occasions in the past where [her parents] haven’t been able to locate her for about 15 minutes, but in this occasion is a lot longer than that,” he mentioned.