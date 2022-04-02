Missing Ukrainian journalist found dead near Kyiv: Presidential aide

Ukrainian photographer and documentary maker Maks Levin has been discovered useless close to the capital Kyiv after going lacking greater than two weeks in the past, presidential aide Andriy Yermak stated on Saturday.

“He went missing in the conflict area on March 13 in the Kyiv region. His body was found near the village of Guta Mezhygirska on April 1,” he stated on Telegram.

The Institute of Mass Information, a non-governmental organisation, cited preliminary findings from the prosecutor’s workplace saying that the journalist was killed by “two shots” from the Russian navy.

Levin, 40, a father of 4, had been working with Ukrainian and worldwide media.

During combating between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists in japanese Ukraine in 2014, he managed to flee encirclement in a city the place a whole lot of Ukrainian troopers have been killed.

Our good buddy, well-known struggle photographer Maks Levin, is useless.

He went lacking in the course of the Battle of Kyiv on March 13.

Many locally nonetheless had a hope of him being taken prisoner by the Russians.

Unfortunately, his physique was recovered on April 1.

Rest in peace, buddy. pic.twitter.com/oQOL7sZ5Ge — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 2, 2022

