Missouri AG facing sanction call after suing 45 school districts over mask mandates

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed lawsuits towards 45 faculty districts within the state over the reintroduction of masks mandates at most of the faculties on account of rising COVID instances across the time college students returned from winter break, and a minimum of one native official has mentioned Schmitt’s conduct ought to be sanctioned.

Schmitt, a Republican who’s working for a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri, filed 36 fits Friday and one other 9 on Monday, saying in a press launch that the choice for youths to put on masks in faculties ought to be as much as dad and mom and never “bureaucrats.”

“Masking children all day in school is ineffective and these endless pandemic restrictions lead to lasting, negative psychological impacts on children and teens,” Schmitt mentioned within the assertion. “This is a fight worth fighting, and I’m not going to back down.”

Most of the districts Schmitt is suing are round Kansas City and St. Louis, based on the Associated Press. Many of the districts had eliminated their masks necessities in December, or made them elective, however had reinstated them across the time college students got here again from winter break, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The newspaper additionally reported that most of the districts stored their mandates in place going into this week after being knowledgeable of the lawsuits on Friday.

“Our community and especially our elected officials should be celebrating and supporting schools during this challenging time, not suing them,” mentioned a press release from the Francis Howell School District, based on the Post-Dispatch.

“The lawsuit filed by Schmitt is a waste of taxpayer money—on both sides,” the assertion continued. “The claims are tenuous at best, and this unnecessary lawsuit represents another attack on public education in Missouri. This latest action by Schmitt is disheartening, unfounded, and frankly, shameful.”

Previous stop and desist letters from Schmitt over the mandates have been met with faculty officers citing state statutes that enable faculty boards to problem rules, based on the Missouri Independent information web site.

The Independent additionally reported that over 60 faculty districts have closed for a minimum of in the future this month due to rising COVID instances.

Some native authorities officers have questioned whether or not Schmitt is submitting the lawsuits to behave in the most effective curiosity of Missouri college students or to carry extra publicity to his Senate marketing campaign.

“Six of the school districts sued today in a clear but unsurprising political stunt educate kids from Kansas City. The majority of them have school buildings in our city, in which our mask rule continues to apply,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted last week. “We will support our schools, our teachers, and our students.”

“Kansas City government and I personally will evaluate all available methods to support our teachers and students in this nuisance litigation,” Lucas continued. “Our state lawyer’s ongoing harassment of Missouri’s schools should be sanctioned by the State Bar.”