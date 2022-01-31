Mitchell Starc’s sneaky swipe at Shane Warne after Allan Border Medal accolade

Ashes hero and T20 World Cup champion Mitchell Starc nonetheless hasn’t forgotten what Shane Warne stated at the beginning of the summer time.

On Saturday, Starc was named the 2022 recipient of the coveted Allan Border Medal, awarded to Australia’s finest males’s cricketer over the earlier 12 months.

The left-arm fast was a greater than deserving recipient – not like a number of of his multi-format teammates, he opted to participate in white-ball winter excursions to the West Indies and Bangladesh final yr.

Starc was Australia’s highest wicket-taker in July’s ODI sequence in opposition to the West Indies, snaring 11 scalps at 10.63. His efficiency within the Caribbean finally proved essential in deciding the Allan Border Medal, bettering short-format powerhouse Mitchell Marsh by only one vote on the ultimate tally.

After serving to Australia declare its maiden T20 World Cup title in November, Starc returned residence with no red-ball match follow beneath his belt forward of a house Ashes sequence.

Meanwhile, West Australian seamer Jhye Richardson was tearing batting assaults aside within the Sheffield Shield, taking 23 wickets in 4 matches at 13.43.

Warne, who has been Starc’s fiercest critic for a number of years, posted a sequence of tweets calling for the 31-year-old to be axed from the Test facet forward of the Ashes opener in Brisbane.

“(Starc) needs to find a bit of rhythm and some form,” he stated.

“He had a really poor World Cup. He’s just not bowling well enough.

“It’s too important at the Gabba. I’m all for Jhye Richardson (replacing Starc in the team).”

It didn’t take lengthy for Starc to show his doubters fallacious.

In a second that has since cemented its place in Ashes folklore, Starc’s first delivery of the series bowled England opener Rory Burns round his legs, hooping the Kookaburra again into the pegs.

When requested in regards to the supply on Saturday, Starc responded: “You‘re running in just trying to hit the stumps, I guess. It was a straight half-volley on leg stump, I think someone said.”

That someone was Warne.

While calling the moment on Fox Cricket, the King of Spin bold claimed: “I don’t assume there’s any swing is there? There’s no swing!”

However, Fox Cricket’s ball-tracking expertise instantly proved Warne fallacious.

Starc was the one paceman to function in all 5 Ashes Tests, ending the sequence with 19 wickets at 25.36 to assist Australia safe a complete 4-0 sequence victory.

The New South Welshman additionally averaged 27.55 with the bat throughout all codecs within the 2021 calendar yr.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Starc made it abundantly clear he has little interest in what Warne thinks about his bowling: “It doesn’t interest me at all. He’s entitled to his opinion.

“I’m just going to go about my cricket the way I’d like to, and I’ve got my family support networks and I get to play cricket with some of my best mates, so I’m pretty comfortable with where I’m at.”

Starc’s father battled most cancers all through the 2020/21 summer time, and sadly succumbed to the sickness weeks after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy concluded.

“The last two years, as life is at the moment, there’s a lot of ups and downs,” Starc mirrored on Saturday.

“You find ways to adapt and what not, but it’s a reflection of the support base I have had throughout those two years as well.

“There’s certainly been times when I haven’t played my best cricket or certainly times over those two years where I didn’t want to play any cricket.

“I’m very thankful for my support networks and in particular (my wife) Alyssa, to play cricket at the highest level (and) be there to support me as well, I can’t thank her enough for that.”

Starc was additionally topped Men’s ODI Player of the Year – surprisingly, for the primary time in his profession. His spouse, Australian wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy, received the corresponding ladies’s award.

2021/22 Australian Cricket Awards

Belinda Clark Award

Winner: Ashleigh Gardner (54 votes)

Runners-up: Beth Mooney (47), Alyssa Healy (39)

Allan Border Medal

Winner: Mitchell Starc (107 votes)

Runners-up: Mitchell Marsh (106), Travis Head (72)

Men’s Test Player of the Year

Winner: Travis Head (12 votes)

Runners-up: Scott Boland (10), Mitchell Starc (7)

Women’s ODI Player of the Year

Winner: Alyssa Healy (13 votes)

Runners-up: Rachael Haynes (10), Megan Schutt (10)

Men’s ODI Player of the Year

Winner: Mitchell Starc (15 votes)

Runners-up: Matthew Wade (6), Adam Zampa & Alex Carey (4)

Women’s T20 Player of the Year

Winner: Beth Mooney (13 votes)

Runners-up: Tahlia McGrath (10), Ashleigh Gardner (6)

Men’s T20 Player of the Year

Winner: Mitchell Marsh (53 votes)

Runners-up: Josh Hazlewood (29), Ashton Agar (26)

Women’s Domestic Player of the Year

Elyse Villani

Men’s Domestic Player of the Year

Travis Head

Betty Wilson Young Cricketer

Darcie Brown

Bradman Young Cricketer

Tim Ward