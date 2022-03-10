Mitchell Swepson in line for Karachi debut as Australia ponder two-pronged spin attack

Queenslander might grow to be first specialist Australia legspinner to play Test cricket since Bryce McGain in 2009

But Australia are contemplating choosing a specialist legspinner for the primary time since 2009, with Mitchell Swepson trying more and more more likely to make his long-awaited Test debut within the second Test in Karachi.

“Potentially,” captain Pat Cummins stated after the ultimate day of the Rawalpindi Test. “I think we’ll have a look before making up our mind. I think it is an asset for sure having a wristspinner. It’s something a bit different, and Sweppo has been bowling beautifully. We’ll get to Karachi and have a look. But absolutely, Sweppo as a wristspinner is a huge chance if we play two.”

Australia’s final Test victory in Pakistan in 1998 had come in Rawalpindi , with an offspinner and a legspinner of their assault. Legspinner Stuart MacGill claimed 9 wickets for the match and Colin Miller took three, though Miller, who was on debut, bowled each seam up and offspin.

Australia had been lured into taking part in three quicks in Rawalpindi by more moderen proof that tempo bowlers can be more practical, and Cummins felt that this particular Test-match strip was designed to nullify pace bowling and led to a non-contest between bat and ball.

But their opponents picked two specialist spinners and a spin-bowling allrounder, who took seven wickets between them, and Pakistan did bowl Australia out – albeit in 140.1 overs. Australia’s spinners managed simply two wickets, and their bowlers solely three in complete. The fourth wicket in three days of bowling got here by way of a run-out.

Australia’s quicks had been additionally arguably out-bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, who took three wickets between them, and at occasions bowled with out luck. Cummins, nevertheless, had no regrets about not choosing the legspinner for Rawalpindi.

“I think it may have been helpful here, but I don’t think it would have made too much of a difference,” he stated. “Here you probably expected more up-and-down bounce and reverse swing, which lends more support to the fast bowlers rather than spinners. Our intel from Karachi and Lahore says a second spinner is probably the way to go. But we’ll have a look.”

Warne’s death in the course of the first Test forged an enormous shadow over world cricket, but it surely has additionally served to remind Australian cricket of what a monumental gap he left when he retired from the Test workforce in 2007.

Nathan Lyon toiled in the course of the opening Test AFP/Getty Images

Despite the predictions that Warne’s genius throughout 16 years of worldwide cricket would spawn a technology of Australian legspinners to observe in his footsteps, that has not been the case. If Swepson had been to play in Karachi, he can be the primary specialist legspinner to play Test cricket for Australia since Bryce McGain performed a one-off Test in 2009

Swepson, 28, has performed 51 first-class matches and has 154 wickets at 33.45 with 4 five-wicket hauls. Three of these got here in three consecutive Sheffield Shield innings throughout a 13-day stretch in October-November of 2020. But that was additionally the final time he performed as many first-class matches in succession, bagging 23 wickets in these three video games.

Since then, Swepson has performed simply six first-class matches in 18 months, touring endlessly with Australia’s squad as Lyon’s Test understudy and Adam Zampa’s shadow in T20Is. He additionally suffered a stress fracture in his neck throughout that interval partly due to over-bowling within the nets.

“I thought Nathan Lyon bowled really well. Even today [the fifth day], he created three or four chances that didn’t go to hand” Pat Cummins on his offspinner’s efficiency within the Rawalpindi Test

Swepson has performed simply three first-class matches this summer time. In his penultimate Shield sport previous to touring Pakistan, he bowled simply two overs in a match at the Gabba the place 38 wickets fell in three days – 35 of them to seamers – as solely two batters reached 50. In his final match on the Junction Oval in Melbourne , a notoriously placid batting-friendly floor, Swepson bowled 52 overs within the match and took 1 for 145.

It shall be an enormous ask for him to step straight into Test-match cricket, however Australia may want Swepson to have an effect instantly if they’re to make inroads into Pakistan’s batting – significantly given Lyon’s returns. Australia’s No. 1 spinner bowled higher than his Rawalpindi figures of 1 for 236 from 78 overs advised, one thing that his captain famous.

“I thought Nathan Lyon bowled really well this Test match,” Cummins stated. “Even today he probably created three or four chances that just didn’t go to hand. So yeah, it’s one of those things you don’t look too closely at.”

Lyon did have two troublesome catches dropped by Alex Carey within the first innings, whereas Australia opted to not evaluate two possibilities off Imam-ul-Haq, each of which might have been overturned in Lyon’s favour. But even discounting the Rawalpindi match, in 9 Tests from February 2020 onward, Lyon’s strike charge is 84 in comparison with his profession charge of 65.2, and he hasn’t taken a five-wicket haul in 14 innings.

If Australia are to win in Pakistan, they are going to want their spinners to strike.