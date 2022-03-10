Mitchell Swepson in line for Karachi debut as Australia ponder two-pronged spin attack
Queenslander might grow to be first specialist Australia legspinner to play Test cricket since Bryce McGain in 2009
But their opponents picked two specialist spinners and a spin-bowling allrounder, who took seven wickets between them, and Pakistan did bowl Australia out – albeit in 140.1 overs. Australia’s spinners managed simply two wickets, and their bowlers solely three in complete. The fourth wicket in three days of bowling got here by way of a run-out.
Australia’s quicks had been additionally arguably out-bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, who took three wickets between them, and at occasions bowled with out luck. Cummins, nevertheless, had no regrets about not choosing the legspinner for Rawalpindi.
“I think it may have been helpful here, but I don’t think it would have made too much of a difference,” he stated. “Here you probably expected more up-and-down bounce and reverse swing, which lends more support to the fast bowlers rather than spinners. Our intel from Karachi and Lahore says a second spinner is probably the way to go. But we’ll have a look.”
Swepson, 28, has performed 51 first-class matches and has 154 wickets at 33.45 with 4 five-wicket hauls. Three of these got here in three consecutive Sheffield Shield innings throughout a 13-day stretch in October-November of 2020. But that was additionally the final time he performed as many first-class matches in succession, bagging 23 wickets in these three video games.
“I thought Nathan Lyon bowled really well. Even today [the fifth day], he created three or four chances that didn’t go to hand”
Pat Cummins on his offspinner’s efficiency within the Rawalpindi Test
It shall be an enormous ask for him to step straight into Test-match cricket, however Australia may want Swepson to have an effect instantly if they’re to make inroads into Pakistan’s batting – significantly given Lyon’s returns. Australia’s No. 1 spinner bowled higher than his Rawalpindi figures of 1 for 236 from 78 overs advised, one thing that his captain famous.
“I thought Nathan Lyon bowled really well this Test match,” Cummins stated. “Even today he probably created three or four chances that just didn’t go to hand. So yeah, it’s one of those things you don’t look too closely at.”
Lyon did have two troublesome catches dropped by Alex Carey within the first innings, whereas Australia opted to not evaluate two possibilities off Imam-ul-Haq, each of which might have been overturned in Lyon’s favour. But even discounting the Rawalpindi match, in 9 Tests from February 2020 onward, Lyon’s strike charge is 84 in comparison with his profession charge of 65.2, and he hasn’t taken a five-wicket haul in 14 innings.
If Australia are to win in Pakistan, they are going to want their spinners to strike.
Alex Malcolm is an Associate Editor at ESPNcricinfo