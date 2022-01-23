Mithali Raj: ‘Too much importance is given to strike rate’

India captain Mithali Raj desires her batting line-up, particularly the highest order, to dig their heels in and “play according to the situation” within the upcoming ODI World Cup, as an alternative of channeling their focus “entirely” on strike charge. And, when the necessity arises – which, in India’s case, is usually, going by their up-and-down performances with the bat for the reason that 2017 World Cup – they need to take the duty to “get your team out of the hole too”.

India have been making an attempt to attain 250-plus totals on a constant foundation and, in response to Raj, that is the blueprint by which they’ll obtain it. To additional reinforce the purpose, she cited the instance of Beth Mooney and her epic 125 not out final 12 months the place she began off circumspect, risking a low strike charge for extended durations of time, earlier than hitting prime gear.

“I think too much importance isn’t given to strike rate by you all?” Raj requested in response to a query on India’s takeaways relating to dot-ball share and boundary charges from the Australia tour, the place they narrowly misplaced the ODI sequence 2-1. “Because it is always spoken [of] when it comes to batting or putting up big totals.

‘I just wanted to know if you all only follow the strike rates of the India players or the players from the other teams, because if you might give me an opportunity to enlighten [you], the Australia [ODI] series itself, the game that Australia won, the decider, if you’ve seen Beth Mooney, who scored her 50 in 80-odd balls, but she went on to play a match-winning innings for the team.

“So, as for me, I imagine that cricket is a sport performed on conditions on the bottom. And sure, it is necessary that we hold that in thoughts that we have to have a wholesome strike charge. But on the finish of the day, it is how our batting unit revolves and [what] the depth of the batting unit in our group [is].

“So yes, when we have to score 250-270, we need to have a healthy strike rate, but having said that, we will not only entirely focus on strike rate, it’s important to play an innings to win and build partnerships, and that happens, not because of strike rate but because you apply and play according to the situation on the ground. Sometimes you have to play fast, but sometimes you have to play to get your team out of the hole too.”

India, who had been runners-up within the 2005 and 2017 tournaments, need to win their first world title in New Zealand in March-April.

1:50 Jhulan Goswami: ‘I hope previous experiences assist us deal with stress higher on this World Cup’

“Firstly, I think if we have to visit the 2017 World Cup where the team has done well, where the team has put on a score of 250-270 is because there’s at least one top-order bat who plays through the innings and the rest of them revolve around it. So it’s important that the top order – one of them – takes the responsibility of playing through the innings and there has to be a partnership or two of 50, so that you know if we get to play more, the top order contributes. I think that way we would be able to score 250-270. It is very rarely that middle order or the lower middle order scores the bulk of the runs, so it’s important that as a batting unit, all of us take the responsibility of playing our roles.”

Though India misplaced the points-based multi-format sequence in opposition to Australia, they made headway on a number of fronts. They posted back-to-back 250-plus totals, within the second and third ODIs, sealing their highest profitable chase, of 265, within the latter. Before their 274 for 7 in September, India solely had three 250-plus totals in 19 innings batting first.

There had been particular person successes as effectively. Mandhana, India’s leading ODI run-getter for the reason that final World Cup, made her highest rating (86) in 16 innings and 5 sequence. Debutant wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh injected a quick-scoring aspect within the center order. And in Yastika, India unearthed a strong one-down choice, permitting Raj, to fit herself in at No. 4, a place she is predicted to retain.

Throughout her 23-year worldwide profession, the onus has usually fallen on Raj to play the anchor and rebuild an innings, and whereas she still has the skills to do that , her strike charge does find yourself as a degree of debate. It additionally does not assist that India’s second-most skilled batter and vice-captain, Harmanpreet Kaur , has struck solely three fifties in 28 innings since her epochal 171 not out within the semi-final of the 2017 World Cup.

“I think it’s important you back your players and that’s what we do on this team,” head coach Ramesh Powar stated when requested about Kaur’s ODI type. “Once you are selected in this team, we look for present and future, what you have done behind. You have to take confidence out of it or you learn out of it and move forward. As far as Harman is concerned, she just came out of the WBBL as the Player of the Tournament. So, currently she’s in good form and it’s up to her to capitalise those good days into best days in the World Cup.”