Mithali Raj: ‘Too much importance is given to strike rate’
India captain desires her batters to play in response to the match state of affairs, as an alternative of being overly involved with scoring charges
“I think too much importance isn’t given to strike rate by you all?” Raj requested in response to a query on India’s takeaways relating to dot-ball share and boundary charges from the Australia tour, the place they narrowly misplaced the ODI sequence 2-1. “Because it is always spoken [of] when it comes to batting or putting up big totals.
‘I just wanted to know if you all only follow the strike rates of the India players or the players from the other teams, because if you might give me an opportunity to enlighten [you], the Australia [ODI] series itself, the game that Australia won, the decider, if you’ve seen Beth Mooney, who scored her 50 in 80-odd balls, but she went on to play a match-winning innings for the team.
“So, as for me, I imagine that cricket is a sport performed on conditions on the bottom. And sure, it is necessary that we hold that in thoughts that we have to have a wholesome strike charge. But on the finish of the day, it is how our batting unit revolves and [what] the depth of the batting unit in our group [is].
“So yes, when we have to score 250-270, we need to have a healthy strike rate, but having said that, we will not only entirely focus on strike rate, it’s important to play an innings to win and build partnerships, and that happens, not because of strike rate but because you apply and play according to the situation on the ground. Sometimes you have to play fast, but sometimes you have to play to get your team out of the hole too.”
India, who had been runners-up within the 2005 and 2017 tournaments, need to win their first world title in New Zealand in March-April.
“Firstly, I think if we have to visit the 2017 World Cup where the team has done well, where the team has put on a score of 250-270 is because there’s at least one top-order bat who plays through the innings and the rest of them revolve around it. So it’s important that the top order – one of them – takes the responsibility of playing through the innings and there has to be a partnership or two of 50, so that you know if we get to play more, the top order contributes. I think that way we would be able to score 250-270. It is very rarely that middle order or the lower middle order scores the bulk of the runs, so it’s important that as a batting unit, all of us take the responsibility of playing our roles.”
Annesha Ghosh is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @ghosh_annesha