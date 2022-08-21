Mitt Romney ‘Can’t Imagine’ Liz Cheney Being GOP Presidential Nominee

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) shot down Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) presidential hopes, telling Desert News that he “can’t imagine” she would change into the Republican nominee if she ran in 2024.

“I’m not going to encourage anyone to run for president. I’ve done that myself, and that’s something I’m not doing again. I don’t know if she really wants to do that. She would not become the nominee if she were to run,” Romney told Desert News on Thursday. “I can’t imagine that would occur.”

Romney’s feedback come contemporary off the heels of Cheney’s main defeat to the previous President Donald Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman, who acquired greater than two-thirds of the vote.

During Cheney’s concession speech on Tuesday, she likened herself to former President Abraham Lincoln and alluded to a future presidential candidacy. Cheney stated:

The nice and unique champion of our social gathering, Abraham Lincoln, was defeated in elections for the Senate and the House earlier than he gained crucial election of all. Lincoln in the end prevailed, he saved our Union and he outlined our obligation as Americans for all of historical past.

Then, Cheney appeared on NBC’s Today present the morning after her embarrassing main loss and said a presidential run is “something I’m thinking about,” and introduced she would make her choice “in the coming months.”

Cheney additionally said she hopes to be part of a “broad and united front of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents” that hopes to defeat Trump, whom she believes “continues to pose a very grave threat and risk to our republic.”

However, Romney additionally famous that the GOP is “very much” behind Trump and his voice “is the loudest and the strongest” throughout the social gathering. Romney said:

My social gathering has modified an amazing deal over the past decade. It will change once more over the following 10 years. I can’t let you know how, however I feel we’ll have extra voices than one sooner or later. But proper now one voice, and that’s President Trump’s voice, is the loudest and the strongest and bucking him is one thing individuals will do at their peril.

Romney additionally stated he doesn’t assume any Never Trump Republican has a “realistic chance” of successful the social gathering’s nomination in 2024.

“I don’t think someone who is seen outside the Trump circle would have any realistic chance of becoming the nominee in 2024, barring something I can’t foresee at this stage,” Romney said.

“If he doesn’t run again, I think it’ll be people who either were supporters of his or people who didn’t say much about him and then would be open to become the nominee,” he continued.

Romney’s evaluation is right, as a current Harvard poll discovered that Trump is the clear favourite in a potential 2024 Republican main. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a powerful supporter of Trump, got here in second place with 19 %, in comparison with Trump’s 52 %.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or comply with him on Twitter.