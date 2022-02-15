‘Mixed signals’ emerging from Moscow, Boris Johnson says

LONDON — There are indicators of a “diplomatic opening” from Moscow on the standoff on the Ukrainian border, however the newest Western intelligence is “still not encouraging,” the British prime minister stated.

Boris Johnson spoke to broadcasters Tuesday after chairing a gathering of the COBR committee, convened to deal with emergencies.

“Last night going into today, clearly there are signs of a diplomatic opening,” he stated. “There are grounds for a conversation about Ukraine, with Ukraine, and that’s good.”

However, he warned Tuesday’s intelligence exhibits there may be nonetheless trigger for concern, with Russian discipline hospitals being constructed near the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, which Johnson stated might solely be “construed as preparation for an invasion.”

Despite studies in Russian state media of troop withdrawals, Johnson stated Western intelligence pointed to “more battalion tactical groups being brought closer to the border” with Ukraine. All of this might be summed up as “mixed signals” from Moscow, he stated. He additionally restated that the British authorities believes the Kremlin has “a huge operation ready to go at virtually any time.”

Pressed on Britain’s poor track record on coping with Russian cash laundering within the U.Ok., Johnson dedicated to introducing the long-delayed Economic Crime Bill in May’s Queen’s Speech, the federal government’s legislative program.

The Economic Crime Bill will embody provisions to spice up transparency round actual property owned by firms registered offshore, Johnson stated, stressing the U.Ok. is able to “open up the Matryoshka doll.”

The prime minister stated his authorities would “peel the façade of Russian property holdings” in London “and elsewhere,” and take steps to cease Russian firms from elevating capital on London’s monetary markets.

“That’s a very, very tough package of sanctions. It’s ready to go if Russia is so reckless to invade Ukraine,” he stated.

British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons stays on the embassy with a core workforce, however a number of the diplomatic features have been moved to Lviv, close to the Ukrainian border with Poland. Johnson stated maintaining the embassy operating for so long as doable was “an important symbol.”