MJ’s youngest son makes rare appearance

Blanket Jackson, 19, stored a low profile as he ducked into the Michael Jackson musical premiere together with his sister in NYC.

Michael Jackson’s son Blanket made a uncommon public look final evening as he attended the premiere of MJ: The Musical.

The 19-year-old skipped the rep carpet, whereas his siblings Prince, 23, and Paris, 24, proudly posed collectively on the Neil Simon Theatre in New York.

Blanket, who goes by the title Bigi, was later noticed leaving the venue alongside Paris, trying dapper in a swimsuit with a crisp white shirt.

Michael had youngsters Prince and Paris together with his ex-wife Debbie Rowe, 63.

The identification of Blanket’s mom is unknown, as he was born through surrogate.

In November 2002, when Blanket was 9 months outdated, his father dangled him over the balcony of his Berlin lodge – 4 tales above floor degree – inflicting a media storm.

Michael later mentioned doing this was a “terrible mistake” and a bodyguard revealed he locked himself in his room for a day in disgrace after the photographs had been taken.

The singer handed away in 2009 on the age of fifty following a mixed drug intoxication.

The look of his youngsters comes simply days after their aunt Janet, 55, made stunning claims about Michael in her new tell-all documentary.

During her new Lifetime documentary, Janet discussed the “scrutiny” that she confronted because the youthful sister of an icon.

She claimed: “There were times when Mike used to tease me and call me names. Pig, horse, sl*t, or hog, cow.

“He would laugh about it, and I’d laugh too, but then there was some­where down inside that it would hurt.

“When you have somebody say you’re too heavy, it affects you.”

She later admitted being a part of a well-known household welcomed “a great deal of scrutiny” into her life.

Janet discovered herself wrapped up in her brother’s countless court docket battles and media frenzies, regardless of main fully “separate lives”.

The star admitted: “It was frustrating for me. We have our own separate lives and even though he’s my brother, that has nothing to do with me.

“But I wanted to be there for him, to support him as much as I possibly could.”

Michael confronted a sequence of kid sexual abuse allegations starting as early as 1993.

His actions had an affect on Janet’s profession, as Coca-Cola determined to again out from a partnership she had secured on the time of Michael’s scandal.

This article initially appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission