MK Stalin Takes Bus Ride, Announces Sops As His Government Completes A Year

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at this time travelled in a state-run Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus and interacted with the passengers and later made a sequence of public welfare bulletins within the state Assembly to mark the completion of his authorities’s first anniversary.

Travelling in bus quantity 29-C on Chennai’s Radhakrishnan Salai (street), he particularly spoke to the ladies passengers and enquired concerning the free journey facility for them.

To commemorate the primary 12 months anniversary, he made a sequence of bulletins within the Tamil Nadu Assembly, together with offering breakfast for college kids of presidency faculties and one other one geared toward guaranteeing vitamin.

Free bus journey for ladies was a pre-poll promise made by the ruling DMK forward of the April 2021 Assembly elections within the state.

Mr Stalin additionally paid floral tributes on the memorials of late DMK founder CN Annadurai, and his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on the Marina in Chennai, following his authorities finishing one 12 months in workplace.

In his announcement, he stated college students from lessons I-V might be supplied with nutritious breakfast on all working days. He additionally recalled numerous achievements of the federal government within the final one 12 months in numerous sectors. He reiterated the state’s ‘Dravidian Model’ of improvement and asserted that it was an all-inclusive one.

He additionally introduced establishing extra city medical amenities to extra successfully cater to individuals’s medical wants.

After a 10-year stint within the opposition, Mr Stalin led his occasion led alliance to a formidable victory in opposition to arch rival AIADMK within the 2021 Assembly polls, that additionally marked his first stint as chief minister. He had earlier served as Deputy Chief Minister within the 2006-11 Karunanidhi-led DMK authorities.



