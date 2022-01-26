Mkhwebane disappointed by Mabuyane’s ‘continued public display of conduct unbecoming’ | News24

Busisiwe Mkhwebane expressed considerations over continued assaults from Oscar Mabuyane due to her findings in opposition to him.

Mkhwebane cautioned Mabuyane to respect the oath of workplace he took.

Mabuyane allegedly attacked her workplace throughout an handle to ANC supporters over the weekend.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is worried over Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane’s continued assaults due to her findings in opposition to him.

In a press release on Tuesday, Mkhwebane mentioned she wished “to register her disappointment at Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane’s continued public display of conduct unbecoming of a person occupying his position”.

She mentioned:

Ever for the reason that launch final October of an investigation report by which Mabuyane, MEC Babalo Madikizela and the provincial ANC had been discovered to have benefitted within the quantity of R450 000, R350 000 and R280 000 respectively from the R1.1 million siphoned from provincial authorities coffers, Mr Mabuyane seems to be working a marketing campaign to discredit not solely the report however the work of the PPSA on the whole.

Mabuyane and Madikizela at the moment are topic to a Hawks investigation following Mkhwebane’s findings that they allegedly benefitted from about R1.1 million, which was meant for the memorial service of late wrestle stalwart, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The provincial Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture paid the cash to the Mbizana Local Municipality to assist transport the general public to the occasion.

Mkhwebane mentioned it was delivered to her consideration that Mabuyane had once more taken a swipe at her findings and her workplace throughout an occasion, organised by the ANC within the Eastern Cape, to mark the a hundred and tenth anniversary of the ANC in Ngcobo on the weekend.

“For the record, Premier Mabuyane, along with MEC Madikizela, took the investigation report in question on review as he is entitled to. He also secured an interim interdict against the implementation of the remedial action, another move that the PPSA encourages.

“This method alone urged that Premier Mabuyane trusts within the courts to serve justice and believes in his model of occasions. It is just not clear then why he seems bent on participating in contemptuous conduct in opposition to the PPSA, as a substitute of giving the courts the house and time to resolve on the matter,” Mkhwebane said.

In October last year, the Bhisho High Court granted Mabuyane and Madikizela an interim interdict to stay Mkhwebane’s remedial action, which stemmed from her investigation.

Mabuyane’s court action was two-pronged. He sought an interim order to suspend the implementation of the remedial action taken by the Public Protector, pending the finalisation of the relief sought. He also wanted the Public Protector’s report reviewed and set aside.

Mkhwebane called on Mabuyane to respect his oath of office, which is “to be trustworthy to, obey, respect, and uphold the Constitution of the Republic”.

“Part and parcel of respecting the Constitution live as much as the provisions of part 181 of the Constitution and, specifically, subsection 3 thereof, which enjoins different organs of state to assist and help unbiased constitutional establishments, such because the PPSA, in guaranteeing their independence, impartiality, dignity, and effectiveness,” she said.

Since the release of the findings, Mabuyane has described Mkhwebane’s report against him as part of a smear campaign.

While on the campaign trail last year, Mabuyane told ANC supporters in East London that the report was nothing more than a pushback from those who lost at the Nasrec conference.

He added that the public ought to be protected from Mkhwebane because of what he described as her “irregular” behaviour.

