MLB odds: Why you should bet the Mariners to win World Series as long shot

It’s been 20 years because the Mariners final reached the postseason – the longest streak in all of North American skilled sports activities. They’re certainly one of six MLB groups which have by no means gained the World Series, and so they’re the one one by no means to even attain the Fall Classic.

All of that would change this season.

Sure, that will appear lofty for a franchise with fewer playoff appearances (4) than 100-loss seasons (5) in its 45-year historical past. But if you happen to’re looking for a darkish horse to wager on this 12 months’s World Series market, look no additional than Seattle (+3500), which has all of the makings of a title contender with a long-shot worth at BetMGM.

2022 World Series betting odds (BetMGM)

Los Angeles Dodgers +325 Houston Astros +400 New York Yankees +450 New York Mets +500 Atlanta Braves +1200 Toronto Blue Jays +1700 San Diego Padres +1800 St. Louis Cardinals +2500 Philadelphia Phillies +3000 Milwaukee Brewers +3500 Seattle Mariners +3500 Chicago White Sox +4000 Tampa Bay Rays +4000 Cleveland Guardians +5000 Minnesota Twins +6600 Baltimore Orioles +12500 San Francisco Giants +20000 Boston Red Sox +25000





Claim a Risk-Free First Bet as much as $1,000 New clients solely. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY solely. (Welcome Offer not obtainable in NY & PA) Full T&C apply.





First wager up To $1,250 On Caesars New customers solely, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV solely. Full T&Cs apply.





Bet $5, Win $150 in Free Bets 21+. New clients solely. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY solely. T&C apply

Why you must wager the Mariners to win all of it

Seattle was among the many trendiest title bets coming into the season after a 90-win marketing campaign in 2021 that almost netted this workforce’s first playoff berth in twenty years. The Mariners have been aggressive within the following months, signing AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray to a mega-deal and including veteran items to a lineup that ranked amongst MLB’s worst a 12 months in the past.

Four months later, that hype has been realized – and the roster is even higher than it was in April.

Luis Castillo, whom the workforce acquired on the commerce deadline, has been effectively definitely worth the gamble via 4 begins – proudly owning a 3.16 ERA with three high quality begins in 4 tries. He ranks sixth amongst certified AL starters in strikeout price (28.4%) because the deadline, whereas teammate Ray (34.6%) leads the league over that span.

That speaks to only how harmful this rotation could possibly be come October. Among AL starters with no less than 100 innings pitched, the trio of Castillo, Ray, and Logan Gilbert all rank within the high 30 in fWAR – certainly one of simply 4 such trios within the league – and so they’re certainly one of 5 AL trios to all rank within the high 30 in SIERA, which is a stable indicator of future efficiency.

Luis Castillo pitches for the Mariners. Getty Images

That’s to say nothing of Seattle’s bullpen, which leads MLB in ERA (2.35), FIP (3.18), and fWAR (3.3) over the past two months. There’s an opportunity this top-heavy rotation and elite bullpen look even higher within the postseason with fringe starters Chris Flexen, Marco Gonzales, and Matthew Boyd aiding the employees in aid.

And then there’s the lineup, which is stocked stuffed with productive veterans and upstart children with an opportunity to pop of their first-ever postseason. Rookie Julio Rodriguez has been a revelation atop this order, rating fifteenth within the AL in fWAR (3.5) and sixteenth in house runs (19) as of Tuesday. He’s certainly one of 5 Mariners with no less than two wins over alternative – tied for the second-most within the AL – and that doesn’t embrace current All-Stars Jesse Winker, Mitch Haniger, Carlos Santana, or Adam Frazier.

Elite fielding is usually an X-factor within the postseason, and Seattle has that coated, too. The Mariners personal MLB’s greatest fielding proportion (.990) and are on tempo to commit simply 60 errors, which might be the third-best mark throughout a 162-game season in MLB historical past.

Can Mariners win World Series as lengthy shot?

As loopy as it might appear, there’s precedent for a long-shot winner on this market. Just throughout the final three years, the Braves and Nationals have been each dealing as excessive as +5000 within the midst of their title-winning seasons. The 2015 Royals (+3300) have been amongst 5 groups within the final 12 years to enter the season at +2500 or longer earlier than profitable all of it.

Can these Mariners pull off an identical run? We’ve already seen this workforce rip off unimaginable stretches of baseball this season: its 14-game profitable streak in July was the longest by any workforce this 12 months and essentially the most consecutive wins by a workforce coming into the All-Star break in MLB historical past. They’re certainly one of 4 groups to win no less than 10 straight video games coming into the break – the opposite three all gained the pennant, and two gained the World Series.

Betting on Baseball?

Seattle entered Tuesday with an 89% probability of creating the postseason and a 3.6% probability of profitable all of it, per Fangraphs. That bodes effectively for its worth right here – that title outlook interprets to an anticipated worth of round +2500, whereas all 10 playoff groups from a 12 months in the past entered the postseason dealing at +2000 or shorter.

The Mariners owned a 2.5-game lead for the ultimate wild-card spot coming into Tuesday, and so they may benefit from a good path ought to they maintain onto that ultimate spot. If the season ended immediately, Seattle would face the winner of the AL Central, which may personal a worse document than this group by that time. The winner of that collection would greater than doubtless face the Yankees, who’ve misplaced 15 of their final 21 video games – together with 4 of six to those very Mariners.

However the postseason area shakes out, there’s clear worth on this workforce at a long-shot worth, particularly with a handful of Seattle’s key hitters getting back from damage. A wager on the M’s now holds slightly danger ought to they falter down the stretch, however there’s immense upside on this group ought to they crash the postseason area for the primary time in twenty years. At this worth, why not wager on historical past within the making?