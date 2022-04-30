MLC, Knight Riders team up for 10,000-seat stadium near Los Angeles





Major League Cricket (MLC), USA Cricket’s official franchise league that’s set for a 2023 launch , is teaming up with the Knight Riders Group – principal homeowners of Kolkata Knight Riders and Trinbago Knight Riders, in addition to considered one of MLC’s lead investing companions – for plans to assemble a brand-new 10,000-capacity cricket venue in Southern California.

The proposed web site of the brand new venue is at Great Park within the metropolis of Irvine, positioned in Orange County about 40 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. According to an MLC supply, the brand new venue is anticipated to value within the vary of USD 30 million.

If authorised, there could be a good race for it to be constructed in time for the 2024 males’s T20 World Cup, which USA is co-hosting with the West Indies. But it should undoubtedly be prepared in time to turn out to be a chief venue for USA’s try to have cricket included as a part of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. By extension, it should additionally then turn out to be the house of the Southern California franchise for Major League Cricket.

“Our investment in MLC in America is based on our belief in the exciting future of cricket in the USA and is well aligned to our strategy of establishing Knight Riders as a global brand in T20 cricket,” Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Knight Riders, was quoted as saying by an MLC press launch. “Plans to build a world class cricket stadium in the greater Los Angeles area is exciting for us and MLC. This will no doubt have a transformational impact for cricket in one of the world’s most iconic metropolitan destinations.”

At the second, the primary turf cricket venue in Southern California is at Woodley Park, which is positioned 20 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles within the suburb of Van Nuys. The facility holds 4 turf cricket fields and hosted the ICC World Cricket League Division Four match in 2016, however lacks infrastructure for internet hosting larger-scale occasions.

However, Great Park is a part of a larger-scale billion-dollar sports activities complicated that was publicly funded and opened in 2007. It options superior infrastructure able to internet hosting giant crowds for revenue-generating occasions.

The 1300-acre web site of a former Marine Corps Air Station at the moment options 25 tennis courts, 18 soccer fields (considered one of which is a 2500-seat facility), seven baseball fields, 5 softball fields, 5 volleyball courts, 4 basketball courts and 4 ice-hockey rinks. There can also be an auto drag racing observe adjoining to the power.

“MLC is committed to building outstanding infrastructure for cricket in key markets accessible to legions of cricket-loving fans. We’re grateful to the City of Irvine for agreeing to explore this development in the heart of Orange County,” Sameer Mehta and Vijay Srinivasan, co-founders of MLC, mentioned. “Great Park’s position as a hub for community recreation and its array of first-class sports facilities makes it an ideal location for the addition of a venue serving the local cricket-loving community and the broader Greater Los Angeles region with major international cricket events set to take place there.”

The proposed facility at Great Park is a part of nationwide plans by MLC to build seven facilities over the following a number of years with a proposed price range of USD 110 million.





Source link