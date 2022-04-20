MN WEATHER: A Dry, Sunny Tuesday Ahead, But Rains Aren’t Far Off

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities will probably be spared precipitation Tuesday, however maintain your umbrella useful.

The metro will keep dry on Tuesday, and temperatures will climb into the mid-40s. There will even be some sunshine early on, although clouds will improve because the day goes on. Highs throughout the state will probably be within the 40s.

Wednesday will characteristic comparable temperatures, however rain will return, and it is going to be a breezy one.

Up north, a wintry combine might make an look. In northeastern Minnesota particularly, there’ll be winter climate advisories, together with in Cook County the place a winter storm warning will probably be in impact from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

⚠️ From @WCCO: Winter Storm Warning for Cook County in MN till 10:00pm Wednesday. https://t.co/s2Oa0qXjCb #mnwx — WCCOWeather (@wccoweather) April 19, 2022

Thursday will probably be dry and sunny, with a excessive of 54 levels within the metro. But rain and heavy winds return Friday, and so they’ll stick round by way of Sunday. Temps might break 70 on Saturday, however there might be some remoted thunderstorms.