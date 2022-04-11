MN Weather: April Can’t Shake Winter, With Another Sloppy Storm System Brewing

More Certain

– Strong winds Wednesday-Thursday

– Big temperature swing Wednesday-Thursday

– Winter storm situations in northwestern Minnesota

Less Certain

– Severe climate Tuesday or Wednesday

– When we see rain change to snow

– Where snow accumulation will happen, and the quantity

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another messy climate system is transferring in the direction of Minnesota, which can convey a mixture of rain and snow once more mid-week.

The WCCO Weather Team says whereas the Twin Cities virtually reached 60 levels Sunday, it was considerably colder up north, the place they handled rain showers that can seemingly flip into snow through the in a single day hours into Monday. Less than an inch ought to accumulate in most locations, although communities like Grand Rapids, Ely and Grand Marais may see a bit bit extra.

Monday shall be one other delicate, breezy and partly cloudy day, with a excessive of 59 forecasted for the metro.

The climate will take a activate Tuesday, as a serious storm shall be transferring by. Expect widespread precipitation from Tuesday to Thursday, with sturdy winds arriving on Wednesday. There can be an opportunity of extreme climate Tuesday in southern Minnesota, with hail being the largest risk.

Winds will howl from Thursday by Friday, with speeds in extra of 55 mph anticipated. Temperatures can even plummet into the 20s and 30s, and snow showers will fall on Thursday. Northwestern Minnesota may even see as much as 8 inches of snow. After the storm strikes out, temps will fall properly under common.

Easter weekend is seeking to be quiet and fewer chilly.