MN WEATHER: Beautiful Thursday On Tap, But Friday Brings More Rain, Chance Of Thunderstorms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday will likely be a stunning one, however the rains will return Friday, with an opportunity for some extreme climate.

WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says Thursday will likely be sunnier and hotter, with a excessive of 55 levels within the Twin Cities.

Friday will likely be windy, with some doable showers and a marginal risk of extreme thunderstorms, primarily in southern Minnesota.

Saturday will likely be extra of the identical – however the forecasted excessive within the metro is 72 levels.

Sunday will kick off a drying development, and Monday will likely be windy and cooler, with highs again within the 40s.