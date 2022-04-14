MN Weather: Bursts Of Snow, High Winds May Hamper Visibility Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The winds have been robust Wednesday, however they’ll be even stronger Thursday.

The WCCO Weather Teams says a excessive wind advisory can be in impact Thursday for the decrease two-thirds of Minnesota, with gusts of as much as 50 mph potential at instances.

The excessive temperature within the Twin Cities will solely attain 38 levels Thursday, however it would really feel just like the 20s all day due to that robust wind.

Snow continues to be falling in North Dakota in a single day Thursday, and Minnesota will get a style of it from the morning via late afternoon, together with the metro. The occasional bursts of snow, mixed with the excessive winds, will doubtless trigger visibility points at instances. Don’t anticipate a lot accumulation, although.

Minnesota will get to dry out Friday and Saturday, however the winds will nonetheless be distinguished. High temps can be trapped within the 40s from Saturday via most of subsequent week.

Easter Sunday might function some extra of the rain-snow combine, and extra rain is feasible Tuesday and Wednesday of subsequent week.

But cheer up, people — subsequent weekend might function temps within the 50s and 60s.