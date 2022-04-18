MN WEATHER: Cold, Blustery Monday To Follow Light Overnight Snowfall

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Light, moist snow will fall throughout the Twin Cities in a single day, with a chilly and windy Monday to comply with.

WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the snow will wrap up within the metro by about 3 a.m. Monday, however a fast, passing snow bathe is feasible by way of the morning. It will linger the longest Monday in western Wisconsin.

Slick spots are attainable on roadways for the Monday morning commute. About a half-inch of slush will accumulate on grassy areas, whereas a lot of northern Minnesota will see extra accumulation to the tune of 1-2 inches.

Wind chills will probably be within the 20s all through Monday, making for a really chilly kickoff to the work week.

Tuesday and Thursday would be the dry days this week, whereas Wednesday will probably convey a couple of half-inch of rain.

Temperatures will lastly begin to climb into the weekend, however it could be a moist and stormy couple days.