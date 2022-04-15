Americas

MN WEATHER: Morning Flurries Expected On A Windy, Chilly Friday

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham4 hours ago
28 Less than a minute


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A number of mild snow showers are anticipated on the early aspect Friday, with some filtered solar into the afternoon.

MORE: Live Radars | Weather App

The wind gained’t be as sturdy as Thursday, nevertheless it’s nonetheless fairly breezy. Temperatures shall be within the mid to excessive 30s.

Saturday stays dry and shall be a little bit hotter within the low 40s, whereas Easter Sunday might see a lightweight wintry combine.

The state warms into subsequent week with a couple of rain possibilities returning.





Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham4 hours ago
28 Less than a minute
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button