MN WEATHER: Morning Flurries Expected On A Windy, Chilly Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A number of mild snow showers are anticipated on the early aspect Friday, with some filtered solar into the afternoon.

The wind gained’t be as sturdy as Thursday, nevertheless it’s nonetheless fairly breezy. Temperatures shall be within the mid to excessive 30s.

Hanging out within the Mobile Weather Lab this AM! This wind isn’t any joke! I’ll see you at 6:30 @WCCO… if I don’t blow away first! 😳💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/TfT02L204A — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) April 15, 2022

Saturday stays dry and shall be a little bit hotter within the low 40s, whereas Easter Sunday might see a lightweight wintry combine.

The state warms into subsequent week with a couple of rain possibilities returning.