MN Weather: NWS Issues Winter Storm Warning For Parts Of MN Through 4 A.M. Sunday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | More

What We’re Watching

Winter storm warning for Twin Cities and areas northeast and southwest till 4 a.m. for two to 4 inches of snow over a glaze of ice.

Winter climate advisory parallels that space north and south for 1 inch of snow over an ice glaze.

Northern Wisconsin continues to be beneath an ice storm warning till 6 a.m. for one more 0.25″ of ice.

In the Twin Cities, we’re freezing rain and snow till about 7 a.m., after which performed after that.

Colder Sunday, with a slight warmup Tuesday.

The subsequent possible snow probability is Wednesday evening into Thursday.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A messy system is shifting all through the area, forsaking a coating of ice in western Wisconsin, and threatening one other spherical of rain and snow going into Sunday all through Minnesota.

As of Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service had issued a winter storm warning in such Minnesota counties as Hennepin, Anoka, Carver, Wright and others, set to run out at 4 a.m. Sunday. The NWS says that winds might gust as much as 35 mph, and snow accumulations might attain from 2 to 4 inches, WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows says. There’s additionally the chance for a light-weight glaze of ice. This following a night the place many elements of the Twin Cities noticed important rain and thunder.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported just one canceled flight Saturday, however almost 40 delays.

At Allianz Field, lightning put a brief halt to the Minnesota United FC’s house opener, for greater than an hour till situations improved.

As of 9 p.m., the City of Brooklyn Park had declared a snow emergency.

*UPDATE* An improve to winter storm warning for counties in blue beginning at 6 PM tonight and goes till 4 AM tomorrow morning. @wcco pic.twitter.com/LEMyuVIxBn — LisameadowsCBS (@LisaMeadowsCBS) March 5, 2022

A low-pressure system moved by way of in a single day and within the early hours of Saturday, forsaking slippery roads and a glazing of ice. The ice storm completed round 9 a.m.

Power outages had been reported in a single day; at its peak, round 10,000 prospects had been with out energy, however that quantity dwindled down to three,500 by about 10 a.m.

Precipitation will return within the early afternoon, by way of temperatures from the Twin Cities on east shall be heat sufficient for rain in the course of the day. There continues to be a risk for extreme thunderstorms between 1 p.m. and eight p.m., however the twister risk has moved southeast out of Minnesota and into Iowa.

Here’s your #mnwx #wiwx forecast replace, together with what has stayed the identical, and what has modified since final evening. Overall, solely slight changes. What’s left within the Metro:

🟩 RAIN: about 0.50″

🟧 ICE: about 0.10″ (after darkish)

🟦 SNOW: 1-3″ in a single day

🟥 SEVERE: Not possible pic.twitter.com/pnCfGFUYBe — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) March 5, 2022

The storm is monitoring somewhat additional south and east than it initially appeared, which implies there shall be a better potential for freezing rain within the late afternoon northwest of the metro. The Spooner, Wisconsin space — which was hit particularly laborious by the ice on Saturday morning — might see round one-tenth of an inch to 1 / 4 of an inch of ice once more on Saturday night.

Then within the night hours, the precipitation will transition into snow, which is able to hit the Twin Cities round 11 p.m. This means Sunday morning roads might be particularly harmful, with a skinny layer of ice beneath the snow.

In all, WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says extra snow accumulation is anticipated in southwestern Minnesota, close to Worthington. That space might see about 6 inches.

Temperatures on Sunday will prime out round 30 levels. Early subsequent week shall be a bit milder, however some plowable snow might hit on Thursday, bringing again the wintery temperatures.

Staying Safe

WCCO Meteorologists say journey is strongly discouraged on Saturday evening and Sunday morning resulting from slippery roads. Those who should journey are inspired to deliver a flashlight, meals, and water in case of an emergency. More ice might deliver down energy traces, inflicting outages as soon as once more.