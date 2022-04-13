MN Weather: Severe Storms Roll Across Southern Part Of State

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two rounds of extreme climate moved throughout Minnesota Tuesday. Here are the newest updates:

UPDATE (11:35 p.m.): A twister warning is in impact till 12 a.m. Wednesday in Fillmore, Olmsted and Winona counties.

UPDATE (11:10 p.m.): A twister warning has been prolonged in Fillmore and Mower counties till 11:30 p.m.

UPDATE (11 p.m.): WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says an enormous twister moved throughout Iowa Tuesday afternoon, however nothing that extreme has occurred but in Minnesota. The most intensive injury appeared to be centered in Faribault, the place nine semis were blown over by a downburst from an intense thunderstorm that passed over Interstate 35 within the afternoon. Trees have been additionally uprooted on the town, some powerlines have been knocked down, and loads of rooftops misplaced shingles.

It shall be an extended night time for people in southeastern Minnesota, with heavy rain, lightning and thunder. Shaffer says sump pumps shall be “burping all night long” as a result of spectacular rain totals.

The Twin Cities metro space remains to be beneath a extreme thunderstorm watch till midnight, however these could expire earlier.

We’ll catch a break Wednesday, with some scattered showers anticipated early within the day. There may additionally be a little bit of sunshine later within the day, however it will likely be windy and never as heat. The day will begin out delicate, with a excessive of fifty forecasted within the metro — however temps will drop like a rock by the night, with a low of 30 anticipated.

Thursday could characteristic a wintry combine, and temps will stay within the low 40s and higher 30s by means of early subsequent week. Things will dry out Saturday and Sunday, however there are just a few flakes attainable on Easter Sunday.

UPDATE (10:45 p.m.): A twister warning has been issued in Fillmore and Mower counties till 11 p.m. Those counties are additionally beneath a extreme thunderstorm warning till 11:30 p.m.

UPDATE (10 p.m.): A twister watch is in impact for Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Martin, Steele, Waseca and Watonwan counties till midnight. Faribault, Filmore, Freeborn, Mower Steele and Waseca counties are additionally beneath a extreme thunderstorm warning till 10:45 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are additionally in impact for Anoka, Hennepin and Ramsey counties till 10:30 p.m.

UPDATE (9:45 p.m.): Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued in Dakota, Hennepin and Scott counties till 10 p.m. Faribault, Freeborn, Steele and Waseca counties have extreme thunderstorm warnings in impact till 10:45 p.m.

UPDATE (9:31 p.m.): Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued in Carver, McLeod and Sibley counties till 10 p.m.

UPDATE (9:15 p.m.): The extreme thunderstorm warnings for Martin and Faribault counties have been prolonged till 10 p.m.

UPDATE (9 p.m.): WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says run-of-the-mill thunderstorms are shifting swiftly throughout southern Minnesota at speeds between 45-65 mph — and a few are containing pockets of hail. There haven’t been any reviews but of any main hail injury. The area is in for soaking Tuesday night time, which will definitely assist with drought situations.

There are lively twister warnings throughout Iowa, and there are thunderstorms shifting throughout western Wisconsin, however nothing extreme.

Expect just a few extra extreme thunderstorm warnings in southern Minnesota till after midnight, when a lull will start throughout the in a single day hours.

Wednesday shall be fairly tranquil in comparison with Tuesday. The day will kick off with a light begin, with the day’s forecasted excessive within the Twin Cities of fifty occurring within the morning. Temps will fall all through the day, bottoming out at 30 levels.

Temps shall be within the low 40s and lows 30s by means of the weekend.

UPDATE (8:35 p.m.): The extreme thunderstorm warning for Le Sueur and Rice counties has been prolonged till 9:15 p.m. And a extreme thunderstorm warning is now in impact in Martin County till 9:30 p.m.

UPDATE (8 p.m.): Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued till 8:30 p.m. in Blue Earth, Faribault, Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, McLeod, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Steele, Waseca and Yellow Medicine counties.

UPDATE (7:15 p.m.): The extreme thunderstorm warnings for Faribault, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone and Martin counties have been prolonged till 8 p.m.

UPDATE (6:55 p.m.): Strong thunderstorms are shifting into southern Minnesota. Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Martin, Faribault, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone, and Rock counties till 7:15 p.m.

Additionally, one other extreme thunderstorm warning has been issued for Blue Earth and Watonwan counties till 7:45 p.m.

UPDATE (6 p.m.): A extreme thunderstorm watch has been issued throughout a lot of southern Minnesota, together with the Twin Cities metro and elements of western Wisconsin.

The watch is slated to final till midnight. Forecasters say the first risk is massive hail, though there is also remoted tornadoes and damaging winds.

A twister watch nonetheless stays in impact for an space of south-central Minnesota close to the Iowa border. This space contains the cities of Albert Lea, Mankato, Owatonna, and Fairmont.

UPDATE (5:34 p.m.): While extreme storms Tuesday night may carry tornadoes to southern Minnesota, a snowstorm is blowing over the northwestern nook of the state.

The National Weather Service has prolonged a winter storm warning to incorporate Red Lake and Pennington counties. Much of the northwestern nook of the state is now beneath winter storm warnings or winter climate advisories.

Weather officers say that journey within the space might be treacherous over the subsequent 48 hours, as widespread blowing snow may create close to whiteout situations.

UPDATE (5:08 p.m.): The twister watch that’s protecting a lot of Iowa has been prolonged into southern Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Martin, Steele, Waseca, and Watonwan counties will be under the watch until 10 p.m.

Along with the specter of tornadoes, forecasters say there is also widespread damaging winds, with gusts as much as 70 mph, and hail as massive as tennis balls.

UPDATE (4 p.m.): A twister watch has been issued for a lot of Iowa, extending to the Minnesota border. WCCO-TV meteorologists say that whereas Minnesota isn’t at present within the watch space, it’s nonetheless attainable twisters develop in southern Minnesota within the night hours.

UPDATE (3:40 p.m.): A twister watch is predicted in southwestern Minnesota by 4 p.m. on a busy climate day Tuesday.

Meanwhile, snow is falling in northwestern Minnesota and a big space of North Dakota is experiencing blizzard situations.

Watch dwell updates on the prime of the hour this afternoon and night on CBS News Minnesota.

UPDATE (2:45 p.m.): Winter storm warnings at the moment are in place for Polk, Kittson, Roseau and Marshall counties till 7 p.m.

It seems the primary spherical of storm techniques have moved out of southern Minnesota and into Wisconsin. Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Olmsted and Wabasha counties will expire at 3 p.m. The similar warning in Winona County and Buffalo County, Wisconsin will expire at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, there have been widespread reviews of hail, together with in Northfield and Cannon Falls.

UPDATE (2:20 p.m.) — Nine semis were blown over amid stormy situations on Interstate 35 south of Faribault. The highway seems to be closed on the northbound lanes.

Severe thunderstorm warnings have been added for Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona counties till 3 p.m.

UPDATE (2 p.m.) — Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued in Dakota, Goodhue and Rice counties till 2:45 p.m. The similar warning is in place for Wisconsin’s Pierce County for two:45 p.m.

Read the earlier story beneath:

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another messy climate system will transfer into Minnesota Tuesday, bringing rain, hail, snow and excessive winds.

The WCCO Weather Team says the best probability for extreme climate shall be in southern Minnesota from about 6 p.m. to midnight. Expect excessive wind gusts and enormous hail, and there’s an outdoor probability of remoted tornadoes.

Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms began in southwestern and western Minnesota simply after midday.

Rain is predicted to achieve the Twin Cities within the afternoon earlier than the storm picks up once more within the night.

Minnesotans up north will see snow, and blizzard situations are attainable within the far northwestern nook of the state.

The storm will transfer out in a single day, although just a few showers within the Twin Cities and a few snow up north may happen early Wednesday. Things ought to dry out by the afternoon. Expect a cloudy, cool and windy day.

Thursday brings the possibility of a wintry combine and cooler temperatures, which is able to keep depressed by means of the Easter weekend.