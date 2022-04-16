MN WEATHER: Sunday Outlook Shows Rain In Metro Area, Snow To The North

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saturday goes to be breezy and chilly, although a pair levels hotter than Friday.

The solar will come out within the afternoon making it the nicer day of the weekend. High temps within the higher 30s to low 40s, which remains to be properly under our common this time of yr of 57 levels.

Rain and snow combine returns Easter Sunday, with primarily rain within the Twin Cities, and snow to the north.

It’s trying like the majority of the precipitation can be within the afternoon for the metro space.

The precipitation will linger in a single day and as temps drop, moist and slushy roads may make roads slick for the Monday morning commute.

More rain anticipated Tuesday and Wednesday then temperatures return nearer to common later within the week.