MN Weather: Warm Temps Continue On Cloudy Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday is already off to a heat begin, and it’s solely going to get hotter.

Most of the state was already within the mid-30s or low 40s as of 5:30 a.m. In the Twin Cities, temperatures will climb as excessive as 55 levels. Southern Minnesota will get above 60.

There will likely be loads of sunshine within the morning, then rising clouds afterward.

Thursday appears to be like to be barely cooler, with highs within the mid-40s within the Twin Cities. Friday will likely be related earlier than a rebound into the 50s for the weekend.

Next week will start with the potential for some rain within the metro.





