MN WEATHER: Wet And Windy Thursday; Dry, Warmer Weekend Ahead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One extra windy, gloomy and moist day to go earlier than some reduction this weekend.

The WCCO Weather Team says a excessive wind watch stays in impact for western and southwestern Minnesota by means of 10 p.m. Thursday. A excessive wind warning’s in impact for a lot of utmost western Minnesota, with wind gusts reaching speeds of fifty mph at occasions.

The heavy wind is a giant drawback in live performance with snowfall throughout a lot of western and northern Minnesota, which is why a winter climate advisory can be in impact for these areas by means of Thursday.

Rain will flip to snow in a single day in these aforementioned areas, in addition to within the Twin Cities. It will largely soften on contact on roadways, however there shall be some slushy accumulation on yards, decks and patios.

Moisture will proceed to wrap round a lot of the state all through Thursday, and there shall be actual accumulation in northern and southwestern Minnesota to the tune of 1-3 inches. The metro ought to solely see a 3rd of an inch or so.

Temperatures within the metro shall be within the higher 30s Thursday, therefore the postponement of the Minnesota Twins home opener at Target Field. They’ll play ball on Friday, which can solely be an inch or two hotter, however will probably be dry, much less windy, and have some sorely-missed peeks of sunshine.

We’ll be capable to absorb some extra solar Saturday, when the excessive temp will attain 50 within the metro. Sunday shall be even hotter, but breezier and cloudier. Savor this dry weekend, although, as a result of rains will return early subsequent week.