MN Weather: Winter Storm Warnings Issued For Central Minnesota, North Metro

MORE CERTAIN

– Long-duration storm with two distinct items

– Snow totals may very well be greater than a foot in north-central Minnesota

– Wind can be an element

– Lowest affect in blizzard-weary northern MN

LESS CERTAIN

– Exact storm path and totals

– Southern extent of plowable snow Monday

– Potential for very mild combine in southern MN

UPDATE (3 p.m.): The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warning for a lot of central Minnesota, together with the Twin Cities metro.

The warning is slated to be in impact from midnight Sunday to six p.m. Tuesday as a snowstorm is predicted deliver a one-two punch of snow to Minnesota, dropping anyplace from 8 to 14 inches over two days. Models recommend the best totals will fall in a line from Alexandria to Mora, together with St. Cloud and the realm south of Brainerd.

According to meteorologist Mike Augustyniak, the Twin Cities might see round 8-10 inches of snow, with greater accumulations anticipated within the north metro.

Outside of central Minnesota, a number of counites in northern Minnesota and south-central Minnesota can be below winter climate advisories. The advisory space contains counties within the south metro.

Forecasters say that southern Minnesota can anticipate between 5 and seven inches of snow whereas the Northland can anticipate 4 to six inches of snow.

The snow, which can fall in two distinct waves, will make for hazardous driving throughout Minnesota. Additionally, the storm will deliver harmful chilly to northern Minnesota, the place wind chill elements may very well be as little as 20 beneath zero. In such chilly, frostbite can set in on uncovered pores and skin in a matter of minutes.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Sunday’s temperatures will heat up considerably from the place the previous couple of days have lingered, however that’s only a prelude earlier than a recent spherical of snow makes its means by means of Minnesota subsequent week.

High temperatures within the metro will attain the decrease 40s on Sunday, which in the end might become the warmest day of February. Southern Minnesota might attain the 50s.

But the snow begins transferring in in a single day and can proceed by means of Monday and Tuesday. The band of heaviest snow will probably be north of the metro, WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak stated, however the storm might probably shift north or south.

It’s wanting seemingly that the Twin Cities will add lower than an inch on Monday, with plowable snow falling in areas north of the metro. Tuesday is when the Twin Cities will get its finest probability for regular snow.

By Wednesday morning when the storm strikes out, areas north of the cities might see 10-16 inches, whereas the metro is extra prone to get 8-10 inches. Augustyniak stated will probably be the largest single snowfall occasion since December.

A winter storm watch is in impact Monday morning by means of Tuesday night for central Minnesota and Wisconsin.

After the snowfall, temperatures will drop once more mid-week. Aside from Sunday, it’s not wanting like we’ll see a giant break for above-average temperatures till into March.