MN Weather: Winter Storm’s 2nd Round Bringing Widespread Snow Tuesday

MORE CERTAIN

– Heavy, widespread snowfall Tuesday, 3 to six inches anticipated

– Snow-covered roads impacting visitors

– Winds lowing north-by-northeast between 10-20 mph

LESS CERTAIN

– Exact storm totals

– How lengthy the flurries linger for added accumulation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Widespread snowfall swept throughout Minnesota Tuesday, the second spherical of a winter storm that already dropped a number of inches Monday in central Minnesota. The two-day occasion has left some communities with nicely over a foot of snow, and a bit extra might fall because the again fringe of the system strikes throughout the state.

Though the Twin Cities noticed little impression from the primary wave, the second precipitated issues on the roads, because the snow diminished visibility and made surfaces slick. Between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m. the Minnesota State Patrol reported nearly 400 crashes and spinouts statewide, with 28 of them leading to accidents. Additionally, a number of flights had been delayed or canceled at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

One crash close to Elko New Market led to a pile-up on Interstate 35, the place a 16-mile stretch of the northbound lanes had been closed for 3 hours. According to MnDOT, roads in central and southern Minnesota are at the least partially coated with snow, and lots of areas within the jap half of the state, together with the Twin Cities metro, have utterly snow-covered roadways.

Around noontime Tuesday, a band of heavy snow minimize by the Twin Cities metro. Light snow is predicted to linger by the night commute because the again fringe of the system swirls over the realm. By the time the system pushes east into western Wisconsin, 3 to six inches of snow might accumulate within the Twin Cities and different areas of central Minnesota and the Arrowhead.

Minneapolis and St. Paul each declared snow emergencies Tuesday afternoon, as did various Twin Cities suburbs.

Dozens of schools across Minnesota cancelled or delayed in-person classes Tuesday, together with giant districts within the Twin Cities, comparable to St. Paul Public Schools.

The metro space and central Minnesota are below a winter storm warning, whereas the southern a part of the state and areas far north are below winter climate advisories. These are set to run out at 6 p.m. A blizzard warning is in impact in Big Stone, Traverse and Wilkin counties, the place gusts as much as 40 mph are resulting in blowing and drifting snow. The blizzard warnings are slated to run out at 9 p.m.

Snow-Covered Roads Making Travel Hazardous

Accompanying Tuesday’s snow was a surge of chilly air. Highs within the Twin Cities had been within the single digits, which means that the salt and brine therapies used on roadways had been much less efficient. Drivers had been suggested to watch out on roads and underpasses, which might change into slick with snow and ice.

Devon Williams, who works for a transferring firm, was driving a truck Tuesday morning alongside snow-covered metro highways. He stated the roads had been treacherous to navigate with a big, top-heavy automobile.

“It’s a little tricky, especially in these high winds,” he stated, including: “We try to keep our customers happy and on schedule, no matter the weather…It’s the job we signed up for.”

The storm’s first wave hit the state Monday, primarily affecting north-central Minnesota. Snow fell at charges as much as an inch per hour, creating near-whiteout circumstances. Parts of central Minnesota noticed spectacular totals. Evansville, between Alexandria and Fergus Falls, reported 9.5 inches of snow. However, the snowfall cut-off was sharp. The space round St. Cloud, as an example, noticed round 1 inch of snow, and the Twin Cities noticed hardly any accumulation.

With the snow that fell Tuesday, various communities in central Minnesota and alongside the North Shore reported around a foot of snow over the two-day event. These locations included Wendell (13 inches), Clarissa (14 inches), Brainerd (9.5 inches), Duluth (17 inches), and Castle Danger (14 inches).

Following the two-day storm will probably be one other blast of unseasonably chilly air, which seems to be to stay round by the remainder of the workweek. Another likelihood for gentle snow seems to be to be in retailer for Thursday. Looking forward, the weekend is predicted to carry sunshine and a slight warmup, with a excessive of 30 anticipated on Saturday.