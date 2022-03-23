MN Weather: Wintry Mix On Tap For Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday might be one other grey, moist day, with rain and snow mixing to make for minimal slushy accumulation.

WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says Wednesday’s excessive will solely attain 38 levels within the Twin Cities, and it is going to be a windy one. Light rain showers will presumably combine with mild snow Wednesday morning and fall via the afternoon.

Most accumulations might be properly beneath an inch, and roads are already moist and heat so it gained’t stick. Parts of southern Minnesota may even see near an inch of accumulation.

The tip of the Arrowhead is underneath a winter storm warning till Wednesday night, and areas simply west are underneath a winter climate advisory.

We’ll have some cool sunshine Thursday, which can high out at 46 levels within the metro. And we might see a lightweight combine on a windy Friday, which might be a pair levels cooler.

Temperatures will keep beneath common for the lengthy haul, and one other mild combine is feasible early subsequent week.