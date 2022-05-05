Model attacked by blood-sucking beach bugs — still covered in bumps months later

This bikini babe is buggin’ out.

Striking horny poses on the sandy seashores of Florida in the end got here to chew social media mannequin Chelsie Gold within the butt — actually.

While snapping scorching swimsuit photographs for her greater than 32,000 Instagram followers, the platinum blonde bombshell was bombarded by a swarm of itsy-bitsy, bloodthirsty sand flies that left her complete physique coated in itchy and ugly purple bumps.

“This itch isn’t just a normal mosquito or fly bite itch — it is like the type of itch where you just can’t stop scratching until you rip the skin and even though the skin is ripped, you can’t feel any pain because you’re that itchy,” groaned Gold, 25, to South West News Service.

“Not only did I get attacked by sand flies, I also got a kidney infection somehow,” she added.

Chelsie Gold was attacked by microscopic, bloodsucking sand flies, which left her physique coated in scars and scabs for months. Chelsie Gold / SWNS

Months later, Gold continues to be affected by blemishes after the assault. Chelsie Gold / SWNS

On her birthday in February, the cyber siren from Ontario, Canada, escaped to a personal seashore in Melbourne, Florida, the place she’d scheduled a saucy sunset photoshoot.

But she had no clue {that a} pack of pesky pests can be ready to rain on her parade.

“I was there shooting content at sunset and I was changing in and out of bathing suits,” Gold mentioned. “I had my beach bag up by the hedges, which is where the sand flies burrow.”

However, as a result of the digital diva didn’t know a lot in regards to the bitty bloodsuckers, she wasn’t instantly alarmed when she noticed tiny, darkish dots throughout her pores and skin.

“I did notice while I was changing that there were little, black specks on me but I thought it was just sand because,” the pinup confessed. “To my knowledge, there were no mosquitoes in Florida.”

Gold had no concept that the black specs on her physique have been truly sand flies, biting into her flesh. Chelsie Gold / SWNS

But when the intensely irritating itch from specks grew to become greater than Gold might bear, she determined to chop her journey quick, rush again over the border and search medical consideration.

‘You just can’t cease scratching till you rip the pores and skin and regardless that the pores and skin is ripped, you may’t really feel any ache since you’re that itchy.’

“[I] had to fly home early because I had no health insurance. I thought, ‘What could go wrong on a five-day trip?’” the web influencer informed SWNS. “Going to the doctor when I got back home to Canada, they were confirmed to be sand fly bites — not to be confused with sand flea bites. They are tiny, tiny, microscopic little black flies.”

The silver lining in Gold’s case was that the blotches from the bites didn’t seem on her pores and skin till she returned to her native soil.

“I was bit on Feb. 18, which was actually my birthday!” she mentioned. “The bites only came out on around Feb. 22 once I got home, which I was kind of thankful for because I had everything I needed to treat the bites here.”

And within the months for the reason that assault, Gold continues to be riddled with scratches, scabs and scars from the teensy sand savages — even after making an attempt to heal her wounds with over-the-counter elixirs like Benadryl, Vicks VapoRub and Bio-Oil.

Chelsie Gold was attacked by microscopic, bloodsucking sand flies, which left her physique coated in scars and scabs for months. Chelsie Gold / SWNS

“I am recovering well, finally — just conquering the scars now,” claimed the centerfold.

In March, Gold tried to hide the remaining blemishes on her legs with a faux tan earlier than posing in a sequence of photoshoots in Cuba; nevertheless, the faux-glow was no match for her displeasing pockmarks. Gold was compelled to Photoshop the spots out of every image.

She’s even scoured our on-line world, in search of solutions to her derma-dilemma.

“While I was doing my own research, I did learn that if you do go to the beach, make sure that you’re going during the daytime when there’s a breeze and not the day after a storm, after it rains or when there’s no wind because that’s when they tend to come out,” Gold mentioned.

Although Gold doesn’t need to hamper anybody’s seashore enjoyable, she warns vacationers to be conscious of the tiny creepy crawlies. Chelsie Gold / SWNS

And she claimed that her personal biology can also be in charge for the buggy blitz.

“I also did some research and there was some information on people with O negative blood type,” Gold mentioned. “I don’t know how much evidence there is to support this, but it just said that people with O negative blood type attract more insect bites, so that could be another reason why it happened to me.”

The upset of her plague however, the beachwear magnificence doesn’t need her misfortune to trigger others to overlook out on any seasonal enjoyable within the solar.

“Don’t let my experience in Florida ruin your spring break or any other plans because there were a lot of contributing factors as to why this happened to me,” she assured — emphasizing, nevertheless, to watch out for the bug.

“I do want to send a warning to others during sand fly season — I wouldn’t wish that experience upon anyone!”