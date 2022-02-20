Modeling agent close to Epstein found dead in French jail

A modeling agent who was near disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was discovered useless Saturday in his French jail cell, the place he was being held in an investigation into the rape and intercourse trafficking of minors, in line with the Paris prosecutor’s workplace.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Paris police are investigating Jean-Luc Brunel’s loss of life on the historic La Sante jail in Paris, the prosecutor’s workplace mentioned.

Victims of his alleged abuse described shock and dismay that the 75-year-old, a well known mannequin scout within the Nineteen Eighties and Nineties who ran completely different businesses in Paris and New York, won’t ever face trial. They referred to as his loss of life as a double blow after Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan jail whereas awaiting sex-trafficking prices.

Brunel’s legal professionals advised Saturday that he, too, killed himself. In a press release, they described his “distress” at his incarceration and his repeated requests for a provisional launch from the jail.

“Jean-Luc Brunel never stopped declaring his innocence,” they mentioned. “His decision was not guided by guilt, but by a deep sentiment of injustice.”

The legal professionals wouldn’t additional touch upon what occurred, and it was unclear whether or not the jail had suicide prevention measures in place.

Brunel was detained at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport in 2020 as a part of a broad French probe unleashed by the sex-trafficking prices in opposition to Epstein. A frequent companion of Epstein, Brunel was thought-about central to the French investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of girls and women by the financier and his circle. Epstein traveled usually to France and had residences in Paris.

One of Epstein’s foremost accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has alleged that Brunel procured girls, a few of them minors, for intercourse with Epstein and different rich individuals, luring them with guarantees of modeling work.

Multiple girls who recognized themselves as victims have spoken to police because the French probe started in 2019, and at occasions expressed frustration with the gradual tempo of the investigation.

One of them, Thysia Huisman, mentioned Saturday that the information of Brunel’s loss of life despatched her into “shock.”

“It makes me angry, because I’ve been fighting for years,” Huisman, a Dutch former mannequin who instructed police she was drugged and raped by Brunel as a teen, instructed The Associated Press. “For me, the end of this was to be in court. And now that whole ending — which would help form closure — is taken away from me.”

A lawyer representing Huisman and different victims, Anne-Claire Le Jeune, mentioned different girls concerned within the case really feel the identical.

“Great disappointment, great frustration that (the victims) won’t get justice,” she instructed The AP.

She expressed doubt that the investigation would result in a trial, as a result of Brunel was so central to the case. She additionally voiced issues that Brunel’s loss of life means his accusers received’t get any official recognition of their standing as victims.

“To rebuild yourself (after abuse), that is one of the essential steps,” Huisman mentioned.

She expressed hope that Brunel’s loss of life received’t discourage girls from persevering with to talk out about abuse. The investigation, together with a rising reckoning about sexual misconduct in France, has “freed up women to talk about it,” she mentioned. “It’s a difficult step that requires a lot of courage and strength.”

Brunel was named in court docket filings, too. The spokesperson for the prosecutors who charged Epstein in New York declined touch upon Brunel’s loss of life.

For Giuffre and different victims, the information of Brunel’s loss of life was “devastating,” in accordance a press release from her lawyer, Sigrid McCawley.

Guiffre herself tweeted: “The suicide of Jean-Luc Brunel, who abused me and countless girls and young women, ends another chapter. I’m disappointed that I wasn’t able to face him in a final trial to hold him accountable, but gratified that I was able to testify in person last year to keep him in prison.”

McCawley mentioned Brunel’s loss of life didn’t finish the seek for justice.

“For the women who have stood up and called for accountability from law enforcement around the world, it is not how these men died, but how they lived, and the damage they caused to so many. The fight to seek truth and justice goes on,” McCawley mentioned.

Britain’s Prince Andrew not too long ago agreed to settle a case by which Giuffre accused him of sexual abuse when she was 17. Guiffre says she was equipped to Andrew by Epstein, prices that Andrew denies. The settlement, by which Andrew agreed to make a considerable donation to Giuffre’s charity, avoids a trial.

Read extra:

Prince Andrew settles with sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre

US drops charges against guards on duty when Epstein committed suicide

Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case