Europe

Moderna asks Canada for extension of COVID vaccine to young children

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 days ago
29 Less than a minute



Canada is reviewing a request by Moderna to approve its COVID-19
vaccine for pediatric use in youngsters aged 6 months to five years, the
authorities and the corporate mentioned on Friday, Trend stories citing Reuters.

Moderna’s Canada General Manager Patricia Gauthier mentioned at a
information convention the request was filed with Canada Health on
Thursday evening.

Canada Health posted the applying on its web site on Friday
and mentioned it was underneath overview.

Moderna mentioned on Thursday it has requested U.S. regulators to
authorize its COVID vaccine for youngsters underneath the age of 6, which
would make it the primary shot in opposition to the coronavirus out there for
these 5 years outdated.



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 days ago
29 Less than a minute
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button