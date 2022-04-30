Moderna asks Canada for extension of COVID vaccine to young children

Canada is reviewing a request by Moderna to approve its COVID-19

vaccine for pediatric use in youngsters aged 6 months to five years, the

authorities and the corporate mentioned on Friday, Trend stories citing Reuters.

Moderna’s Canada General Manager Patricia Gauthier mentioned at a

information convention the request was filed with Canada Health on

Thursday evening.

Canada Health posted the applying on its web site on Friday

and mentioned it was underneath overview.

Moderna mentioned on Thursday it has requested U.S. regulators to

authorize its COVID vaccine for youngsters underneath the age of 6, which

would make it the primary shot in opposition to the coronavirus out there for

these 5 years outdated.