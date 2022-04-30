Europe
Moderna asks Canada for extension of COVID vaccine to young children
Canada is reviewing a request by Moderna to approve its COVID-19
vaccine for pediatric use in youngsters aged 6 months to five years, the
authorities and the corporate mentioned on Friday, Trend stories citing Reuters.
Moderna’s Canada General Manager Patricia Gauthier mentioned at a
information convention the request was filed with Canada Health on
Thursday evening.
Canada Health posted the applying on its web site on Friday
and mentioned it was underneath overview.
Moderna mentioned on Thursday it has requested U.S. regulators to
authorize its COVID vaccine for youngsters underneath the age of 6, which
would make it the primary shot in opposition to the coronavirus out there for
these 5 years outdated.