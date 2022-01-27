Moderna begins testing omicron-matched COVID-19 shots in adults

Moderna has begun testing an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster in wholesome adults.

The firm introduced Wednesday that the primary participant had obtained a dose. Earlier this week, competitor Pfizer started an analogous examine of its personal reformulated photographs.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

It’s not clear whether or not world well being authorities will order a change to the vaccine recipe within the wake of the massively contagious omicron variant. The authentic vaccines nonetheless supply good safety in opposition to demise and extreme sickness. Studies within the US and elsewhere present a booster dose strengthens that safety and improves the probabilities of avoiding even a milder an infection.

Moderna pointed to a small examine printed within the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday that confirmed antibodies capable of goal omicron persevered for six months after a booster dose, though the degrees have been dropping.

Moderna’s new examine will enroll about 600 individuals who have already got obtained both two doses of the corporate’s authentic photographs or two plus a booster dose. All the volunteers will obtain a dose of the experimental omicron-matched model.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read extra:

Moderna CEO says working on omicron-specific vaccine: Interview

Pfizer-BioNTech begin omicron COVID-19 vaccine trial: Statement

Valneva COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes omicron in early lab tests