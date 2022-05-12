Moderna finance chief lasts one day in the job and gets $1 million payout

Moderna’s chief monetary officer stepped down simply someday after beginning his new job, pocketing $US700,000 ($1 million) in severance pay. He’s the newest high-ranking govt to go away the COVID-19 vaccine maker because it faces questions on its long-term progress.

Jorge Gomez departed after his former employer, the dental-supply firm Dentsply Sirona, stated on Tuesday it was investigating using incentives to promote merchandise to distributors, in addition to different actions to attain executive-compensation targets. Gomez, 54, had been Dentsply Sirona’s CFO for nearly three years.

Moderna’s once-high-flying shares have been beneath stress since late final 12 months amid uncertainty over softening COVID-vaccine demand. Credit:AP

The sudden exit by Gomez implies that Moderna’s retired finance chief, David Meline, 64, will step again into a task he solely just lately vacated as the corporate opens a brand new seek for a successor, Moderna stated in an announcement on Wednesday.

Moderna has turn into a family title world wide as a result of success of its COVID shot, but it surely has additionally confronted questions on what different therapies it could convey to market to assist maintain its stratospheric gross sales progress. The firm has stated it thinks messenger RNA might have purposes for the prevention and remedy of many ailments, and it’s testing flu vaccines based mostly on the know-how.