Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose of COVID shot

WASHINGTON — Drugmaker Moderna requested the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to authorize a fourth shot of its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose for all adults.

The request is broader than rival pharmaceutical firm Pfizer’s request earlier this week for the regulator to approve a booster shot for all seniors.

In a press launch, the corporate mentioned its request for approval for all adults was made “to provide flexibility” to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical suppliers to find out the “appropriate use” of a second booster dose of the mRNA vaccine, “including for those at higher risk of COVID-19 due to age or comorbidities.”

U.S. officials have been laying the groundwork to deliver additional booster doses to shore up the vaccines‘ protection against serious disease and death from COVID-19. The White House has been sounding the alarm that it needs Congress to “urgently” approve extra funding for the federal authorities to safe extra doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, both for extra booster photographs or variant-specific immunizations.

U.S. health officers presently advocate a major sequence of two doses of the Moderna vaccine and a booster dose months later.

Moderna mentioned its request for an extra dose was primarily based on “recently published data generated in the United States and Israel following the emergence of Omicron.”

On Tuesday, Pfizer and its associate BioNTech requested U.S. regulators to authorize an extra booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, saying knowledge from Israel suggests older adults would profit.