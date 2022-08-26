Moderna sues Pfizer-BioNTech, alleging COVID-19 vaccine patent infringement

Moderna has sued Pfizer and its German associate BioNTech, alleging the rival companies improperly used its foundational know-how in creating their coronavirus vaccine. The swimsuit units up a authorized battle between essentially the most distinguished corporations that helped curb the coronavirus pandemic within the US by creating extremely efficient pictures in document time.

“We believe that Pfizer and BioNTech unlawfully copied Moderna’s inventions, and they have continued to use them without permission,” Moderna Chief Legal Officer Shannon Thyme Klinger stated on Friday (US time). The firm stated it filed fits in US District Court in Massachusetts and in Germany, the place BioNTech is headquartered.

Vials of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Credit:AP

The prospect of a authorized battle between the mRNA vaccine makers factors to the excessive stakes within the competitors between Pfizer, a world pharmaceutical large, and Moderna, a start-up biotechnology firm primarily based in Massachusetts that had by no means earlier than bought a product earlier than it gained emergency authorisation from the Food and Drug Administration for its coronavirus vaccine in late 2020.

Patent lawsuits, widespread within the biotech business, sometimes play out over years and infrequently wind up in federal appeals courts. It could possibly be three to 5 years earlier than Moderna’s dispute with Pfizer-BioNTech is resolved.