Moderna sues Pfizer-BioNTech, alleging COVID-19 vaccine patent infringement
Moderna has sued Pfizer and its German associate BioNTech, alleging the rival companies improperly used its foundational know-how in creating their coronavirus vaccine. The swimsuit units up a authorized battle between essentially the most distinguished corporations that helped curb the coronavirus pandemic within the US by creating extremely efficient pictures in document time.
“We believe that Pfizer and BioNTech unlawfully copied Moderna’s inventions, and they have continued to use them without permission,” Moderna Chief Legal Officer Shannon Thyme Klinger stated on Friday (US time). The firm stated it filed fits in US District Court in Massachusetts and in Germany, the place BioNTech is headquartered.
The prospect of a authorized battle between the mRNA vaccine makers factors to the excessive stakes within the competitors between Pfizer, a world pharmaceutical large, and Moderna, a start-up biotechnology firm primarily based in Massachusetts that had by no means earlier than bought a product earlier than it gained emergency authorisation from the Food and Drug Administration for its coronavirus vaccine in late 2020.
Patent lawsuits, widespread within the biotech business, sometimes play out over years and infrequently wind up in federal appeals courts. It could possibly be three to 5 years earlier than Moderna’s dispute with Pfizer-BioNTech is resolved.
Pfizer stated Friday it had not acquired a duplicate of the swimsuit and didn’t but have a response. Last month, in response to a patent swimsuit introduced towards it by CureVac, a German firm that tried to supply a coronavirus vaccine, BioNTech said that its “work is original, and we will vigorously defend it against all allegations of patent infringement.”
Moderna and Pfizer have made tens of billions of {dollars} in coronavirus vaccine gross sales. But Moderna stated it isn’t looking for an injunction towards Pfizer’s sale of its vaccine or its removing from the market, in recognition of the necessity “to ensure continued access to these lifesaving medicines.”
Rather, the end result of the dispute might show to be extra related for future makes use of of the mRNA know-how. The mRNA platform holds the promise of future vaccines towards influenza, HIV and different ailments.
“We are filing these lawsuits to protect the innovative mRNA technology platform that we pioneered, invested billions of dollars in creating, and patented during the decade preceding the COVID-19 pandemic,” Moderna chief govt Stéphane Bancel stated within the firm’s launch.