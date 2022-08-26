Europe
Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine
Moderna sued Pfizer and its German associate BioNTech on Friday
for patent infringement within the improvement of the primary COVID-19
vaccine accepted within the United States, alleging they copied
know-how that Moderna developed years earlier than the pandemic,
Trend experiences citing
Reuters.
Pfizer shares fell almost 1%, whereas BioNTech U.S.-listed shares
have been down about 1.5% and Moderna shares slipped 1.7% on Friday.
The lawsuit, which seeks undetermined financial damages, was
filed in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts. In a information launch on
Friday, Moderna stated the lawsuit could be filed additionally within the
Regional Court of Duesseldorf in Germany.